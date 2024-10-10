Swire Coca-Cola, USA Appoints Andrea Kendell as President and CEO and Marc Hempstead as CFO

DRAPER, Utah, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Swire Coca-Cola, USA – the bottler for Coca-Cola and other beverage brands across a 13-state region of the American West – has appointed Andrea Kendell as President and CEO and Marc Hempstead as CFO.

Andrea assumes the role with decades of leadership experience, operational knowledge and demonstrated success in delivering growth. Prior to joining Swire Coca-Cola, USA as CFO in January of this year, Andrea served as CFO North America & SVP Finance Global Manufacturing for bioMérieux, a world leading in vitro diagnostics company.

Andrea Kendell Marc Hempstead

"To be the steward of Swire Coca-Cola, USA and all that goes with it - our people, our brands, our customers, our history and our future - is a great responsibility and a great privilege," said Kendell. "I know the foundation of our success has always been our people. I am honored and humbled to have the opportunity to help our people unleash their individual and collective potential as we deliver refreshment to the communities we call home."

At bioMérieux, Andrea led the teams responsible for finance and controlling of 15 manufacturing sites globally in addition to supporting a fast-growing North American commercial region as CFO. In her more than ten years with the company, she was a key contributor in delivering a 20-fold increase in revenue at BioFire®, a bioMérieux company, and a fivefold increase in the Salt Lake City site headcount.

"I'd like to congratulate Andrea on her appointment as President and CEO of Swire Coca-Cola, USA," said Pat Healy, Chair of Swire Coca-Cola Limited. "As an organization that was founded more than 200 years ago, the Swire group knows how important it is to have leaders with a vision for the future coupled with stewardship of the past. We are excited to have Andrea at the helm to shape the next chapter in the growth of our U.S. beverage operations."

Swire Coca-Cola, USA was founded in 1978 in Salt Lake City, serving parts of Utah. It now employs more than 8,000 people in six production plants and 43 distribution centers across parts of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company delivers more than 50 beverage brands to 31 million consumers every day.

With Andrea's ascension to CEO, Swire Coca-Cola, USA will appoint Marc Hempstead as its new Chief Financial Officer. Marc joins Swire Coca-Cola, USA from the Swire Group. Marc started his career with KPMG and has been with Swire since 2017. He has worked in a series of finance roles with increasing responsibility - first with Swire Pacific in Hong Kong, then with the Steamships division in Papua New Guinea, and most recently with HAECO, the Swire Group's aircraft maintenance division, also in Hong Kong.

"We are confident Andrea is the right person to fulfill our mission of winning together by serving as constant and true advocates for our people, our customers, our partners, our community, and our planet," said Karen So, Managing Director of Swire Coca-Cola Limited. "With Andrea as the new President and CEO, Marc in the CFO role, and strong leaders across our territory, we know we have the right people in the right seats to support our mission and drive growth."

Andrea and Marc will both be based at the Draper, Utah headquarters of Swire Coca-Cola, USA. They will begin to transition their duties now with completion upon Marc's move to Draper.

About Swire Coca-Cola, USA

With revenues of $3BN, Swire Coca-Cola, USA produces, sells and distributes Coca-Cola and other beverages in 13 states across the American West. The company's territory includes parts of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. Employing more than 8,000 associates the company's headquarters is in Draper, Utah. Swire Coca-Cola, USA is part of JS&S (Beverages) Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of John Swire & Sons Limited. For more information visit www.swirecc.com

About Swire Coca-Cola Limited

Swire Coca-Cola is a division of Swire Pacific Limited, a listed company on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (stock code: 00019/ 00087). As the fifth largest Coca-Cola bottler in the world by volume, Swire Coca-Cola has the exclusive right to manufacture, market and distribute products of The Coca-Cola Company in 11 provinces and the Shanghai Municipality of the Chinese Mainland and in Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan Region, Cambodia, Vietnam and 13 states of the USA. Swire Coca-Cola's relationship with Coca-Cola began in 1965, with the acquisition by Swire of a majority shareholding in the Hong Kong bottling company. Swire Coca-Cola manufactures over 60 beverage brands and distributes them to a franchise population of over 880 million people.

SOURCE Swire Coca Cola