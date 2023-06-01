SWIRE PROPERTIES ANNOUNCES ONE ISLAND DRIVE, A NEW LUXURY DESTINATION FOR SOPHISTICATED ISLAND LIVING IN MIAMI

Located on Brickell Key, One Island Drive will be a beacon of understated luxury on the waterfront and will include The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Miami and what is positioned to be the Luxury Brand's New North American Flagship Hotel

MIAMI, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Swire Properties is delighted to unveil the first official details of One Island Drive, an unparalleled residential and hospitality destination set within a secluded island sanctuary moments from Miami's vibrant urban core. Surrounded by waterfront vistas, One Island Drive will be one of the crowning achievements of Swire Properties' portfolio of world-class properties and is destined to be a defining landmark on the Miami skyline.

Image by Binyan Studios

Located at the southernmost point of Brickell Key, the exclusive island community that Swire Properties has been developing for over 40 years, One Island Drive will be an oasis of calm, featuring two architecturally spectacular towers. The first tower, consisting of 'The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Miami' and rising to over 800 feet, will feature an exquisite collection of 220 two-to-four-bedroom private homes with expansive floorplans of up to 4,700 square feet and two exclusive duplex penthouses at the top of the building, each spanning over 6,000 square feet. Approximately 400 feet tall, the second tower will feature the next iconic North American Mandarin Oriental hotel with 151 guest rooms along with 61 private Residences and 28 hotel Residences.

"Swire Properties has been headquartered in Miami for over 40 years, and in that time, we are proud to have transformed Brickell Key into one of the most sought-after locations in the city. With One Island Drive, we have taken the last prime waterfront site and created an island sanctuary that will be a destination for connoisseurs of luxurious design, intuitive service, and meticulous craftsmanship. Destined to become Miami's most coveted condominium address, One Island Drive pairs intricately designed interiors with expansive private outdoor spaces that offer unmatched views of Biscayne Bay and the glittering skyline. With all the glamour and excitement of Miami, including convenient access to the city, One Island Drive offers the ultimate privacy for residents and guests. Surrounded by natural beauty, sparkling waters, and majestic vistas, there is no other location in Miami that provides what we are creating at One Island Drive," said Henry Bott, President of Swire Properties Inc.

Offering panoramic views of Biscayne Bay, each tower will be connected by an expansive, resort-style podium with over 100,000 square feet of unrivaled amenities including a collection of multi-tiered, landscaped infinity swimming pools blurring the lines between land and sea, private cabanas, executive work lounges, private dining rooms with chef kitchens, world-class restaurants, a signature spa, and state-of-the-art health and wellness facilities. Envisaged as a tropical Eden, the abundance of greenery throughout the development will create a natural canopy of color and texture and feature an extension to the beloved Brickell Key baywalk.

One Island Drive will be a beacon of understated luxury on the waterfront, and a first-of-its-kind collaboration brought to life by an award-winning global design team, each at the forefront of their respective fields. Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates (KPF) will envision the bold exterior architecture that will redefine the skyline; Parisian designer Tristan Auer will bring his rich aesthetic vision to The Residences' interiors; AD 100 and Elle Décor A-List Parisian designer Laura Gonzalez will create the hotel interiors; and renowned Thai firm Shma will lead the landscape architecture. This represents the first new development commission for Auer, Gonzalez and Shma in the United States.

"We are delighted to carry on our longstanding relationship with Swire Properties as we embark on our second iteration of outstanding hospitality within Miami," said James Riley, CEO Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group. "Twenty-three years ago, Swire and Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group joined forces to open Mandarin Oriental, Miami, forever elevating the level of hospitality in the destination. With One Island Drive we will do it again, offering residents and hotel guests the highest level of service, accommodation, and luxury amenities, all of which are synonymous with the Mandarin Oriental brand."

One Island Drive will be the first residential property to be built on Brickell Key in the past 15 years and represents the final opportunity to own a new residence on the island. Pricing to start from $3,500,000 when sales launch in late 2023.

Swire Properties has played a leading role in developing the neighborhood of Brickell and has created a new center of gravity in Miami with the development of the $1 billion, 4.9 million square feet, mixed-use development, Brickell City Centre, located across the causeway from One Island Drive.

For more information, please visit mo-residencesmiami.com.

About Swire Properties Inc.

Swire Properties Inc., headquartered in Miami since 1979, is one of South Florida's leading developers of urban office, hotel, and condominium properties. The powerhouse developer is known for its $1-billion, master-planned development of Brickell City Centre and the island of Brickell Key in downtown Miami.

The Company is the U.S. real estate arm of Swire Properties Limited, which develops and manages commercial, retail, hotels, and residential properties globally. Swire Properties is widely recognized for its staunch commitment to sustainable development and is ranked highly on major global sustainable development benchmarks and indices. It is ranked fourth among rest estate peers globally on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index 2022.

Swire Properties' ultimate holding company is John Swire & Sons Limited, an international conglomerate with a diversified portfolio of businesses that was founded in Liverpool over 200 years ago and is headquartered in the U.K.

For more information, visit https://swirepropertiesusa.com/ .

About Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group is the award-winning owner and operator of some of the world's most luxurious hotels, resorts, and residences. Having grown from its Asian roots into a global brand, the Group now operates 36 hotels and nine residences in 24 countries and territories, with each property reflecting the Group's heritage, local culture, and unique design. Mandarin Oriental has a strong pipeline of hotels and residences under development and is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.

