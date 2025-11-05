SWIRL Joins iManage Technology Partner Program, Expanding Customer Choice for Secure, AI-Powered Knowledge Discovery

BOSTON, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SWIRL, the leader in secure, federated AI search, today announced it has joined the iManage Technology Partner Program. The integration between SWIRL and iManage, the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™, provides customers an additional option to unify discovery.

Organizations in legal, financial services, and other knowledge-intensive sectors face a persistent challenge: critical information is distributed across multiple systems and must remain both usable and governed. Building on iManage's strength in document and knowledge governance, SWIRL extends discovery to additional systems:

Unified Access : iManage structures and governs sensitive documents and knowledge assets. SWIRL federates iManage with other enterprise systems—Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, databases, and SaaS apps—delivering one secure search experience.

: iManage structures and governs sensitive documents and knowledge assets. SWIRL federates iManage with other enterprise systems—Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, databases, and SaaS apps—delivering one secure search experience. Governance Without Compromise : Built for compliance-first environments, SWIRL honors iManage's granular permissions so professionals see only what they're entitled to, with full auditability.

: Built for compliance-first environments, SWIRL honors iManage's granular permissions so professionals see only what they're entitled to, with full auditability. Real-Time Discovery: SWIRL enables real-time federated search and analytics across structured and unstructured data stored in iManage and other systems, driving faster decisions and reducing risk.

"Knowledge workers still struggle with fragmented information – spending more time switching tabs and searching for information then analyzing what they've found." said Sid Probstein, CEO of SWIRL. "With support for iManage, SWIRL enables users to find related content across connected systems – everything about a client, partner, competitor or topic instantly - without compromising governance or compliance."

The addition of SWIRL to the iManage Technology Partner Program underscores iManage's dual commitment to a secure system of record and an open partner ecosystem, empowering organizations to advance their AI strategies on their own terms.

SWIRL delivers secure, real-time AI search across the enterprise. With a zero-ETL approach, SWIRL unifies data across silos without risky migrations, powering AI, analytics, and decision-making while keeping data where it belongs. Learn more at www.swirlaiconnect.com.

