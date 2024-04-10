Swirlds Labs Brings Open Source HashioDAO Framework to the Hedera Network, Making DAO Formation Simple, Accessible, and Inclusive for All Web3 Communities

HashioDAO enables wider audiences to leverage the benefits of decentralized autonomous organizations; Swirlds Labs to offer free, community-hosted version to all

RICHARDSON, Texas, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Swirlds Labs , the team providing development and support for the Hedera network, has released HashioDAO — an open-source, user-friendly interface for creating and managing decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) on Hedera. HashioDAO makes it easier for communities to form, govern, and operate DAOs efficiently, using Hedera's underlying technology. It can cater to various governance needs, responding to the need for decentralized, transparent decision-making tools that diverse communities can easily adopt.

Communities looking to establish DAOs for decentralized governance have often faced extensive technical and financial complexities. HashioDAO provides an interface that simplifies the creation and management of DAOs for users, without requiring extensive technical expertise, leveraging Hedera's enhanced security and performance capabilities. It streamlines the management of DAOs through a web app that guides users through the entire process of launching a DAO, simplifying the technical aspects while leaving decisions and control over structure, governance, and management to the DAO creators. Users will be able to access the open-source HashioDAO code directly on Github. Swirlds Labs will also offer a free, community-hosted version of HashioDAO to support adoption and ensure accessibility.

HashioDAO offers DAO creators user-friendly access to features such as customizable governance tokens, multi-sig options, and treasury management, enabling communities to easily adopt decentralized governance models suited to their specific needs. For example, HashioDAO users can adopt token/NFT-based voting and proposal creation, without needing prior technical expertise. Emphasizing transparency, inclusivity, and participation, HashioDAO will foster greater participation in decision-making processes.

Dr. Leemon Baird, Co-Founder of Hedera and Swirlds Labs, said, "Traditional decision-making mechanisms within organizations often lack transparency and are inefficient. This reduces the trust and engagement of community members. Not only that, but setting up a DAO from scratch can be a daunting task. It can be technically complex, and require a great amount of knowledge, and development resources. We will change that with the release of HashioDAO. This simplifies establishing a DAO, to make it as simple as possible, to allow any organization or community to quickly and easily create new organizations with democratic governance."

The release of HashioDAO follows on from other free services that Swirlds Labs has brought to Hedera in the past including the HashScan ledger explorer and the Hashio JSON-RPC relay.

