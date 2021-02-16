Swish Data Achieves the Open Trusted Technology Provider™ Standard Certification

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Swish Data Corporation (Swish), a trusted Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned and HUBZone-certified small business provider of technology solutions and engineering services to the U.S. Federal Government, announced that the company has been certified to the Open Trusted Technology Provider™ Standard (O-TTPS) - ISO/IEC 20243:2015 through the Self Assessed option of the Open Group-TTPS Certification Program for Mitigating Maliciously Tainted and Counterfeit Products.

This standard is one of the first focused on assuring both the integrity of COTS products and the security of their supply chains. It consists of a set of guidelines, requirements and recommendations that when followed, significantly reduce risk to those acquiring technology solutions. Certification is applicable to all information and communication technology providers including OEMs, integrators, hardware and software component suppliers, value-add resellers and distributors.

"Our government customers can now confirm Swish's O-TTPS certification on a public registry and have total confidence that they are working with a trusted partner," stated Monty Deel, chief executive officer for Swish. "We are very proud of this achievement that was developed to safeguard hardware and software, as well as the global supply chain, against the ever-changing and ever-increasing threat landscape. It further demonstrates Swish's commitment to work with the best of breed partners in the technology sector that have the highest levels of integrity and trust."

Swish is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned and HUBZone certified Small Business provider of technology solutions and engineering services to the U.S. Federal Government with a focus on high-quality outcomes for our clients. Our experienced and certified engineers research and evaluate the most innovative technologies, and then develop full life cycle solution offerings to ensure our clients realize maximum operational value. Swish is skilled at delivering high-performance solutions and services in the Public Sector market. Swish ensures your digital service capabilities, performance and security exceed your expectations and requirements. www.swishdata.com.

Sherryl Dorch

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 703-407-4696

