Swish Data Acquires Titania Solutions Group, Inc.

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Swish Data Corporation (Swish), a provider of technology solutions and engineering services, announced that the company has acquired Titania Solutions Group, Inc. (Titania) as part of an on-going five-year growth and expansion strategy.

Titania is a successful professional services firm with over 100 employees performing mission-critical services for the U.S. Army, FAA, HHS, DISA and other federal organizations. The acquisition of Titania expands Swish's expertise to include DevSecOps services, intelligence training and operations, and drone and counter-drone activities within the public sector market. This acquisition also brings important technology capabilities, contract vehicles, and valuable customer relationships that further diversify Swish's government contractor business.

During 2020, Swish continued its impressive organic growth, augmented by the acquisition of MAD Security LLC in 2019, and now by the acquisition of Titania. "This acquisition further diversifies Swish's market reach and capabilities, with a company that has a proven track record of success and superior performance," stated Monty Deel, chief executive officer for Swish.

Jodi Johnson, founder and former chief executive officer for Titania, commented, "I could not be more proud of the company we have built and I'm very happy to find a like-minded company in Swish that will continue to nurture our employees and create opportunities to excel, all the while providing valuable, mission-critical services to our country."

Titania will be operated as an independent business subsidiary of Swish. John Hibbert, the previous chief operating officer for Titania, will serve as general manager. "It's an honor to be joining forces with Swish," John stated. "The combined team has substantially greater capabilities than either company has alone and will result in a compelling value proposition for our employees, customers, and partners. This is an exciting time for Titania."

About Swish Data

Swish is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned and HUBZone-certified Small Business provider of technology solutions and engineering services to the U.S. Federal Government with a focus on high-quality outcomes for our clients. Our experienced and certified engineers research and evaluate the most innovative approaches to solving mission problems and developing full life cycle solution offerings to ensure our clients realize maximum operational value. Swish carries a Top Security facility clearance, and the cleared staff are skilled at delivering high-performance solutions and services. Swish ensures your digital service capabilities, performance and security exceed your expectations and requirements. www.swishdata.com.

Media Contact:

Sherryl Dorch

Phone: 703-407-4696

Email: [email protected]

Related Files

Swish Logo_transparent background (1).png

SOURCE Swish Data Corporation

Related Links

https://swishdata.com/

