Swish Data Launches Strategic Initiative to Expand Sales and Services into the State, Local, and Education Market

Swish reaches beyond the federal government market to cover all public sector

MCLEAN, Va., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Swish Data Corporation (Swish), a provider of technology solutions and engineering services to the U.S. Federal Government with a focus on high-quality outcomes for customers, today announced that they will broaden their reach beyond civilian agencies and the Department of Defense (DoD) to include State, Local and Educational (SLED) institutions. With a proven track record of success in the Federal government, Swish is well-positioned to deliver exceptional value and results to SLED clients. Having supported complex solutions at prestigious agencies such as the Department of Homeland Security, Veterans Affairs, and across the DoD, Swish's extensive experience underscores its ability to meet the mission-critical needs of the SLED sector.

SLED Priorities Aligned to Swish Capabilities

According to the National Association of State CIOs (NASCIO) the top ten priorities in the SLED market include Cybersecurity and Risk Management; Digital Services and Customer Experience; Artificial Intelligence / Machine Learning / Robotic Process Automation; Legacy Modernization; Data Management and Analytics; Identity Credential and Access Management; and cloud services. Swish's core capability practices, cybersecurity; performance engineering; IT modernization; and data science, will enable them to work closely with SLED CIOs in overcoming their greatest challenges.

"At Swish, we believe that technology has the power to transform and uplift communities. With the launch of our SLED initiative, we are excited to bring our expertise and passion to help state, local, and educational organizations improve citizen experiences with innovative, secure solutions," said Monty Deel, chief executive officer for Swish. "To ensure the success of this new undertaking, we've hired Regina Maletick who is renowned for her expertise and leadership in the public sector technology solutions space. Her experience and strategic guidance will ensure that Swish delivers tailored, impactful solutions to SLED clients, aligning with their unique requirements and desired outcomes."

About Swish Data

Swish is a provider of technology solutions and engineering services to the U.S. Public Sector with a focus on high-quality outcomes for customers. Experienced and certified engineers research and evaluate the most innovative technologies on the market and then develops full life cycle solution offerings to ensure that customers realize maximum operational value. Since 2006, Swish has delivered high-performance solutions and services to the Federal Government market ensuring that customer's digital service capabilities, performance and security exceed expectations and requirements. Swish is a Service-Disabled, Veteran-Owned and HUBZone certified Small Business. www.swishdata.com

