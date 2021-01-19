Swish Receives ISO 9001:2015 Certification

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Swish Data Corporation (Swish), a trusted, certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned and HUBZone small business provider of technology solutions and engineering services to the U.S. Federal Government, announced that the company has earned ISO 9001:2015 certification. This is a very prestigious certification with less than 1% of all companies in the United States having made this achievement.

ISO 9001:2015 certification promotes the adoption of a process approach when developing, implementing and improving the effectiveness of delivering Technology Services and Solutions such as software and systems integration, enterprise architecture, service desk, network operations, cloud migration and management, information security, testing and consulting. ISO 9001:2015 specifies the basic requirements for a quality management system (QMS) that an organization must fulfill to demonstrate its ability to consistently provide products and services that enhance customer satisfaction and meet applicable statutory and regulatory requirements.

"Swish is very proud of this achievement that further proves the deep commitment we have to quality and providing our government customers with solutions they can trust to meet all of their requirements," stated Monty Deel, chief executive officer for Swish. "Companies that have undergone this rigorous certification process understand that it requires a strong commitment to continuous improvement, customer satisfaction and engagement by management and employees in a process-based approach."

Swish is a certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned and HUBZone Small Business provider of technology solutions and engineering services to the U.S. Federal Government with a focus on high-quality outcomes for our clients. Our experienced and certified engineers research and evaluate the most innovative technologies, and then develop full life cycle solution offerings to ensure our clients realize maximum operational value. Swish is skilled at delivering high-performance solutions and services in the Public Sector market. Swish ensures your digital service capabilities, performance and security exceed your expectations and requirements. www.swishdata.com.

