Swish Supports Continuous Learning, Social Interaction and Career Development for Northern Virginia DevSecOps Professionals

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Swish, a trusted Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned and HUBZone certified small business provider of technology solutions and engineering services to the U.S. Federal Government, today announced that the Northern Virginia (NOVA) DevSecOps Meet Up, founded in January of this year, is showing exponential growth since its inception. NOVA DevSecOps was founded by Chris Downey, Principal Development Engineer for Swish and is sponsored by Swish. Swish donated the pre-pandemic venue for the monthly meetings as well as food and beverages. Swish also donates Chris' time to manage the group, promote it via social media and share it with the company's customer base. It is projected that in early 2021, membership will surpass 500.

"The rapid growth of the NOVA DevSecOps Meet Up is a testimony to the need for DevSecOps knowledge," said Monty Deel, chief executive officer for Swish. "When Chris approached us about sponsoring the group, we never hesitated. Swish has a DevSecOps practice and we saw an opportunity to share our knowledge as well as learn a great deal. We are very proud of the group and happy that we have the opportunity to support such a valuable resource for DevSecOps practitioners in Northern Virginia."

The NOVA DevSecOps Meet Up brings together experts and nascent players from government, government contractors and industry. It provides an environment where members can learn about DevSecOps technologies from the developers and implementors, with the rare ability to ask questions and make valuable contacts. Even though some of the members work for competitive organizations the overall atmosphere is one of serving the larger mission of providing just-in-time secure software for customers. The group meets monthly and shares hiring announcements and open educational events taking place in the area.

"Our meetup is focused on DevSecOps as defined by the DoD, largely because it is so well designed and carefully thought through," stated Chris Downey. "That said, we don't attract just DoD-focused people. We have a great cross-section of civilian agencies and private industry because they see potential in applying a variant of DoD DevSecOps in their respective environments. Going into 2021, I see the group expanding beyond the DoD focus as civilian agencies evolve and deepen their own distinctive DevSecOps experiences and cultures," Downey concluded.

About Swish Data

Swish is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned and HUBZone certified Small Business provider of technology solutions and engineering services to the U.S. Federal Government with a focus on high-quality outcomes for our clients. Our experienced and certified engineers research and evaluate the most innovative technologies, and then develop full life cycle solution offerings to ensure our clients realize maximum operational value. Swish carries a Top-Secret facility clearance, and the cleared staff are skilled at delivering high-performance solutions and services. Swish ensures your digital service capabilities, performance and security exceed your expectations and requirements. www.swishdata.com.

Media Contact:

Sherryl Dorch

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 703-407-4696

Related Files

Swish Logo_transparent background (1).png

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Swish Data Corporation