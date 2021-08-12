Swishboom Announces Continued Momentum, Record Growth

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Swishboom, a platform that connects parents with babysitters their friends and family use, is excited to announce the company is experiencing tremendous growth. The parent-founded app is seeing a massive uptick in activity throughout the U.S. and Canada, with babysitting jobs on the platform quadrupling month over month in 2021.

The momentum is driven by the app's community-based approach that helps mitigate one of the biggest challenges that come with finding a babysitter online — trust. As the saying goes, "it takes a village," and Swishboom is empowering parents to lean into their villages to help them find trusted babysitters.



"Unlike your groceries or your takeout, you care about who's coming into your home to watch your little bundles of joy," said Swishboom Co-Founder Kellee Mikuls. "The activity levels we are seeing in job postings is validating that the trusted network works to find a babysitter. People don't want to read profile after profile to find a babysitter. They want babysitters their friends and families use."

There's another catalyst propelling Swishboom's growth: the ease of navigating the app lets parents hire a sitter in record time.

"It's beautiful when we hear from users that are getting their jobs claimed within 5-10 minutes after posting," said Mikuls. "It's incredible!"

As Covid-19 vaccination rates rise and restrictions ease, Mikuls expects the accelerated growth to continue.



"We are seeing jobs for date nights, parties, and work-related events, when we were predominately doing remote learning jobs 4-5 months ago," she explained.

To ensure total peace of mind for parents, Swishboom also features each babysitter's Covid vaccination status, how comfortable they are with pets, and whether they have their own transportation.

Payment is also extremely convenient with Swishboom — parents can choose to pay the sitters directly with cash or Venmo.

Swishboom is available now for free download on both the AppStore and GooglePlay.



Swishboom is a startup based out of Omaha, Nebraska. Swishboom was created by brother and sister-in-law duo Richard Tom and Kellee Mikuls out of necessity to find childcare for their kids. Swishboom launched on the AppStore and GooglePlay in July of 2020 and currently has more than 2,200 users nationwide.

