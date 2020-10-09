Swisher Launches 'Huckleberry's Hammers' Patented Trucker's 3-in-1 Truck-Trailer Multi-Tool

WARRENBURG, Mo., Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Swisher proudly launches their new, patented Huckleberry's Hammers 3-in-1 truck-trailer multi-tool.

Swisher, located in the heartland of rural Missouri, has built its 75-year reputation on manufacturing high-quality outdoor power equipment and emergency safety shelter products with American pride and materials.

Swisher Huckleberry's Hammers Truck-Trailer Tool

The patented truck-trailer multi-tool was designed by 40-year truck veteran Mike Wade. With the lives of his fellow trucker community in mind, Mike designed Huckleberry's Hammers to be compact, lightweight, and virtually indestructible. "I've spent my entire career battling truck-trailer problems, a lifetime of on-the-road experience has been invaluable in the creation of Huckleberry's Hammers – it's the ultimate truck driver's friend," explains Wade.

SWISHER EXCLUSIVE – BUY AMERICAN

The partnership between Swisher and inventor, lifetime trucker Mike Wade, is an example of Swisher's primary core value of putting America first and aligns perfectly with the new American-made Huckleberry's Hammers.

"With more than 3.5 million professional truck drivers across America, Huckleberry's Hammers will quickly become essential standard equipment for all types of drivers - even farmers, who are like truckers, the supply chain lifeblood of this great country," stated Swisher CEO, Elton Allen.

HUCKLEBERRY'S HAMMERS 3-in-1 TOOL: Hammer, Chisel, Collapsible Hook for truck/trailer specific activities as seen on this Swisher YouTube video. https://youtu.be/NgB8u218438

ESSENTIAL "THIRD HAND" FOR DOZENS OF TRUCK-TRAILER SPECIFIC APPLICATIONS

Trucks, Trailers, Tractors, Tandems, Tires, Wheel Drums, Hitches, Chains, Pins, Gladhands, Flange Locks, Gaskets, 5th Wheel, Doors, Tarps AND MUCH MORE.

EXTENSIVE OVER-THE-ROAD FIELD TESTING

Swisher's product engineers have field-tested and validated the effectiveness and ease-of-use through hundreds of hours of professional trucker road trips. "The most significant benefit of our Huckleberry's Hammers is the reduction/elimination of back and shoulder injuries caused by truckers being bent over at awkward angles when performing dozens of essential truck-trailer specific activities," explained Chris Connell, Director, Swisher Operations.

ABOUT SWISHER

Founded in Missouri 75 years ago, Swisher is an outdoor power equipment manufacturer providing quality, cost-effective products designed to revolutionize each customer's user experience and are carried in leading retailers around the world. Swisher power equipment is American-made and commercial grade, designed to produce exceptional work. Swisher is committed to world-class customer service, value, and continuous innovation to make the industry's best products to improve their customer's lives. (SWISHERINC.COM)

Facebook: @SwisherBrandProducts https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=3320814801369763

INFORMATION, FLEET PROGRAMS

SWISHER

Chris Connell, Director of Swisher Operations

[email protected]

660-422-6071

SOURCE Swisher USA