Swiss Crypto Bank Now Provides Customer Services 24/5

PRAGUE, Czech Republic, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanks to the lucrative prospects of trading, millions of traders are now partaking in the financial markets, for obtaining swift or stable profits. Under these circumstances, brokerage services carry immense importance, as they are the intermediary platforms forming a connection between traders and markets. Swiss Crypto Bank is a leading broker trusted by many around the world, and it has recently announced that it is offering 24/5 operational customer support.

"Ensuring our clients' satisfaction has always been our top priority," stated Anthony Barone, spokesperson for Swiss Crypto Bank. "In order to take this commitment to the next level, our customer support department will now remain active 24 hours a day, five days a week. We have taken diligent measures to provide our traders with top-notch customer services via email, phone, and live chat, and solve their issues in the best possible manner. By taking this step, we ensure to create a trading ecosystem where our clients can trade with complete ease and efficiency."

Trade without reservations

Swiss Crypto Bank is a reputable online trading broker offering a wide range of tradable assets, namely cryptocurrencies, forex, indices, commodities, and shares. The broker integrates the most popular and technologically advanced MT4 trading platform to allow users a seamless entry into the financial markets. Moreover, Swiss Crypto Bank's account categories, ranging from standard to PRO, assimilate a multitude of advanced features and tools.

"We believe that trading can only turn successful in a secure, professional, and high-quality environment," explained Barone. "Our brand was established with this core belief in mind, and we will continue to provide reliable and proficient trading services in the future as well. As evident by our present operating structure, including multiple account types and easily accessible customer support , our goal has always been to cater to the needs of every kind of trader."

About Swiss Crypto Bank

With a motto of 'our traders come first', Swiss Crypto Banks maintains an impeccable trading environment, including high-level security and dedicated customer support. Account holders can benefit from margin loans, ranging from 25% (Standard account) to 100% (Pro account), as well as enjoy several valuable features, such as daily market review & signals, sessions with accountants, personal portfolio managers, and account monitoring by analysts. Moreover, an extensive collection of financial instruments, alongside a high-technology and secure trading platform, highlight the broker's versatility.

