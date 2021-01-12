Swiss deep tech company Typewise announce launch of new industry-leading smartphone keyboard at CES

Typewise's successful concept is powered by a patented 'honeycomb' style keyboard layout designed specifically for smartphones to increase efficiency as user experience, conventional keyboards result in around 1 in 5 words having a typo. Typewise reduces those typos by 80% and results in 33% faster typing speeds.

In addition to helping users type faster with fewer errors, Typewise can automatically recognize the language of which the user is currently typing and switch to that language, preventing any incorrect words from entering the user's work, without having to change the language in the settings. This recognition software is so acutely sensitive, it even recognizes and assists users when they type in a dialect or use colloquialisms; this ground-breaking feature is currently available in 40+ languages, with more on the way.

This new system provides higher percentage of correctly corrected words than other leading keyboard players such as Gboard and SwiftKey. This ground-breaking autocorrection technology was jointly developed with top AI engineers from ETH Zurich, one of the world's leading institutes for technology and engineering.

This complex technology has all been developed with AI algorithms that are capable of running offline, which safeguards user privacy. Most importantly, neither the Typewise app, nor third party apps, can access any user data; a complete break from the existing market.

The development of this game-changing technology follows an informative study conducted by Cambridge University and ETH Zürich. The study looked at data from 37,000 people's typing habits and analyzed the difference from participants who used autocorrect technology and those that did not; the findings of the study concluded that choosing word predictions manually does not speed up typing, but true predictive autocorrect technologies do speed up typing – and that's where Typewise comes in.

To date, Typewise has amassed more than 500,000 downloads with 130,000 active users, impressing the elite panel of industry expert judges at the CES Innovation Awards, a program owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, which annually honors outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology.

Typewise co-founder and CEO, David Eberle, comments: 'Being able to launch version 3.0 is a great way to start 2021. The team have worked hard to build ever-more powerful features into our award-winning autocorrection technology, resulting in a new version of Typewise that is a great feat in design, efficiency and accuracy. We are proud to have worked closely with our user community on our new release, to get a good understanding of what's needed by different language users across the world.

'Typewise began as a solution to make daily life easier, to put a stop to annoying typos and cumbersome typing and our mission is to change the way we input information into our devices and our latest offering brings us ever closer to realizing our goal.'

About Typewise

Typewise is a Swiss deep tech company, on a mission to make daily lives easier by decoding human thoughts. Their first product offering is a smartphone keyboard created to remove the frustration from typing and change the way users input information into their devices. Founded by Janis Berneker and David Eberle, Typewise combines smart autocorrection and text predictions with a multi-language capability, and a dynamic hexagonal keyboard designed for two-thumb typing; the app saves time, increases accuracy, and boosts productivity. Employing 100% private algorithms capable of running offline, Typewise has been designed to always ensure user privacy – the antithesis of most keyboard apps on the market.

Typewise has already been downloaded over 500,000 times and is being used by 130,000 active users. The app has won 2nd place in the Swiss AI Award, won Gold in the Functionality category and Silver in the Innovation category at the 'Best of Swiss App Awards 2020' and has been named as a CES 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree.

Links

Press Kit: https://ces.vporoom.com/Typewise

90 Second Video: https://youtu.be/dCFTKmCVA5s

Website: https://typewise.app/

Typewise iOS: https://apps.apple.com/app/typewise-keyboard/id1470215025

Typewise Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=ch.icoaching.typewise

CES Award Page: https://www.ces.tech/Innovation-Awards/Honorees/2021/Honorees/T/Typewise-Keyboard.aspx

Typing Study: https://userinterfaces.aalto.fi/typing37k/

SOURCE Typewise