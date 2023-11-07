Swiss Diamond Home Kitchen Trial

Cook with us for a year- risk free!

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unheard of in the cookware industry, started in January 2023, Swiss Diamond launched a risk-free 365-day Home Kitchen Trial. Consumers could purchase one of the qualifying items from the various Swiss Diamond cookware lines and use it in their homes for a year. If, for any reason, they were not satisfied with the cookware, they could return it to Swiss Made Brands USA., INC. for a refund.

Swiss Diamond's Lines now come with a 365 night home trial. First in the industry to launch such a program.

We at Swiss Diamond are 100% confident in manufacturing the highest quality cookware; high quality is the main decision factor for our customers when looking for new cookware. Therefore, for all new purchases done after Nov 1, 2023, the risk-free-365-day trial program will expand to all Swiss Diamond product lines marketed in the USA.

While this is an unprecedented program in the cookware industry, we have heard millions of times that: "Once you start cooking with a Swiss Diamond, you will never enjoy cooking with anything else."

More about this program terms and conditions visit: https://swissdiamond.com/365.

About Swiss Diamond

Swiss Diamond is a high-end cookware and kitchenware brand established in 2001, with a manufacturing facility in Sierre, Switzerland. The brand is committed to meeting consumer needs by using safe, high-quality materials, emphasizing innovative design with traditional European craftsmanship, and adhering to an eco-friendly production process, the Swiss Diamond manufacturing technology is patented, and it's based on coatings of jet-engine turbines. The cookware is oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and protected with a limited lifetime warranty.

For more information please visit: https://www.swissdiamond.com/.

About Swiss Made Brands USA Inc.

Swiss Made Brands USA was founded in 2012 to distribute Swiss Diamond brand cookware and kitchenware in the United States, Central, and South America. Swiss Made Brands USA is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

