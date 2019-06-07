Swiss Federal Council Grants Licence for Online Casino Luzern

LUZERN, Switzerland, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Grand Casino Luzern is going online. The Swiss Federal Council has given the green light, today issuing the licence for the Online Casino Luzern. With mycasino, the classic casino experience meets the new online world in a unique way. The online casino from Lucerne offers Switzerland an attractive experience with high protection for players.

The new Gambling Act has legalised online gambling in Switzerland. It enables responsible Swiss casinos to establish and operate their own online casinos. In recent years, Grand Casino Luzern has been preparing intensively for its entry into the online business with its dedicated brand, mycasino.ch. It stands for innovative, safe gambling from Switzerland, for Switzerland.

Online casino for all of Switzerland

The positive decision of the Federal Council was met with huge excitement in Lucerne. According to Casino CEO Wolfgang Bliem, 'Grand Casino Luzern is one of the first to receive a licence for a Swiss online casino from the Federal Council. We see the online casino market as an additional and important sales channel for the casino, the core business of our company.'

Safe gambling, responsible support for players and reliable handling of data are key pillars of Grand Casino Luzern's online strategy. The casino has been certified in accordance with the strict standard ISO 27001 for its information security. Grand Casino Luzern has already been held the GoodPriv@cy certificate for data protection for ten years.

Future vision: a virtual seat at the roulette table in Lucerne

The online casino mycasino.ch offers a varied, international range of games that are easy to access and tailored to the requirements of Swiss customers. The international range of slot games leaves nothing to be desired. For table games there is a very special innovation in the planning stage – once we receive an operational licence we aim to bring together the casino and the online world in the form of a live roulette table. The game will be transmitted via live stream from Grand Casino Luzern to mycasino.ch. That means you can play live in the casino in the usual way, or online. We have already reserved a place for this new highlight in the prestigious casino building on the Lucerne lake promenade.

CEO Wolfgang Bliem emphasises the close connection between mycasino.ch and players. 'We want to offer our customers in Switzerland a unique, fair and safe gambling experience. We set high standards for our range of games. All our online games are certified. As a licensed Swiss online casino we guarantee fair conditions and instant payouts for big wins. And we have our nationwide customer service on hand here as well.'

The Grand Casino Luzern Group is an independent Swiss company. Its company Kursaal-Casino AG Luzern has a broad shareholder base with strong links to central Switzerland. The largest single shareholder is the City of Lucerne, which holds an 11% stake.

