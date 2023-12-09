Swiss Heritage Meets French Haute Maroquinerie in HEIGS' Debut Collection

HEIGS

09 Dec, 2023, 04:00 ET

New Luxury House Blends traditional Technique with Vision to Forge a Fresh Path in Fashion

PARIS, Dec. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HEIGS is a Swiss luxury fashion house founded in 2021, specialising in meticulously crafted leather goods and home objects.

At the center stands Heidi, the allegory of a Swiss mountain girl who sets to embark on a safari across the globe.

Heigs Haute Maroquinerie - Handmade in France
Heigs Haute Maroquinerie - Handmade in France

The brand carefully blends Swiss artisan design and French craftsmanship to achieve a refined, sophisticated and quiet luxury.

The debut bag collection features two timeless yet versatile made-to-order styles: "En Suisse" and "À Zurich." Each undergoes 153 intricate steps of haute maroquinerie, resulting in handmade bags with peerless elegance and ease.

Every Heigs bag is one-of-a-kind and made to order, showcasing refined details like the double floral logo enclosure.

The smooth full-grain "Safari" calfskin leather develops a rich patina over time, reflecting the owner's unique personality and journey.

A standout design element in the collection is the removable lining in each bag. This lining can be unzipped and exchanged for various colors and antique fabrics, such as Toile de Jouy and our "Ballerine" lining made entirely from ballet shoe materials.

By fusing Swiss precision with French savoir-faire, Heigs creates heirloom pieces to pass down for generations. The collection is presented in deep burgundy, warm tan, and rich charcoal leathers.

The journey starts in Switzerland, with the bags En Suisse and A Zurich, but the goal is to expand our product category to all our favourite cities.

Currently Heigs is working on a ready to wear line, providing only unique "icon pieces" to cherish in your closet forever.

Founder and Creative Director Johanna van der Drift, started her career in interior design and styling for hotels and lives between Paris and Switzerland.

Co-founder Daan van Luijn comes from Meta and Amazon where he delivered the creative strategy for leading brands in luxury fashion and is based in London. Heigs have a strong commitment to supporting and collaborating with artists, building a vibrant creative community united by passion and skill exchange.

www.heigs.com
https://www.instagram.com/heigsofficial/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2294240/Heigs_Haute_Maroquinerie.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2294239/Heigs_Logo.jpg

SOURCE HEIGS

