Swiss Hill Advisors Celebrates More Than a Decade as a Specialized Force in Alternative Investment Advisory

Boutique placement agent has built a distinctive practice at the intersection of specialty finance, private credit, and emerging manager development

NEW YORK, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiss Hill Advisors, a boutique placement agent and advisory firm, marks more than ten years of operations, having built a reputation as one of the alternative investment industry's most trusted advisors at the intersection of specialty finance, private credit, and emerging manager development.

This milestone is an opportunity to recognize that Swiss Hill Advisors has quietly been an active and consequential participant in some of the market's more complex capital formation and direct investment activity throughout its history. It was built around a premise that executing successful direct investment transactions is often the most effective pathway to building the credibility and track record necessary for a successful institutional fundraise. While many placement agents focus exclusively on fund marketing, Swiss Hill Advisors has consistently worked across both direct deal execution and broader capital formation mandates.

Swiss Hill Advisors formed the majority of its practice around specialty finance, a segment of the alternative investment market characterized by structural complexity, niche underwriting expertise, and high barriers to entry. Specialty finance encompasses areas including asset-backed funding, equipment finance, residential transition loans ("RTLs"), insurance-linked strategies, and other credit-adjacent structures that require deep sector knowledge to evaluate and market effectively. Swiss Hill Advisors has developed particular expertise in helping managers articulate their strategies to institutional audiences in ways that are accurate, compelling, and compliant. Beyond private credit, the firm has worked with managers across a broader range of alternative strategies, including equity-focused and activist investment approaches.

Swiss Hill Advisors was founded by two professionals, Founding Partner Richard Lieberman and Co-Founder and Partner Jeff Mettel, whose backgrounds span the full arc of the alternative investment industry, from institutional investment banking and prime brokerage to fund marketing and allocator relationships.

Lieberman began his career at Bear Stearns Asset Management and later Ramius where he received direct exposure to how sophisticated institutional capital is allocated, managed, and communicated across market cycles. He subsequently became the founding head of marketing at Atalaya Capital Management, a New York-based alternative credit and specialty finance manager, where he helped build the firm's institutional investor base from the ground up. His work during that period helped establish Atalaya as a credible institutional manager at a time when private credit was still a nascent and poorly understood asset class. Lieberman is widely regarded as one of the early practitioners of institutional private credit marketing, having developed outreach and investor communications frameworks for drawdown-format credit funds at a time when few such vehicles existed.

Mettel brings a complementary background spanning investment banking, institutional hedge fund allocation, and prime brokerage capital introductions. Earlier in his career, Mettel worked as an investment banker, advising on complex structured finance transactions across a range of industries and capital structures. He subsequently moved to the buy side as a hedge fund allocator, joining Muirfield Capital Management at its founding. Muirfield grew to over $1.25 billion in assets under management, and Mettel led the firm's investment team, evaluating and allocating to managers across credit, equity, and multi-strategy platforms. That experience gave him direct insight into the due diligence process and decision-making frameworks of sophisticated institutional investors.

Most notably, Mettel led Capital Introductions for BNP Paribas Americas, the North American prime brokerage capital introductions business of one of the world's largest financial institutions. In that role, he was responsible for connecting hedge fund managers with institutional allocators across pensions, endowments, family offices, and sovereign wealth funds, building deep and durable relationships on both sides of the capital formation equation.

Together, Lieberman and Mettel bring a combination of capabilities that is rare in the placement agent landscape, including deep expertise in complex credit and specialty finance structures, direct experience on both the buy side and sell side, established relationships across the institutional allocator community, and a practical, execution-oriented philosophy built around the belief that credibility is earned through results, not marketing.

Perhaps the most deliberate aspect of Swiss Hill Advisors' approach is what the firm chooses not to do. In an industry where visibility and brand recognition are often treated as proxies for credibility, the firm has consistently resisted the impulse to seek the spotlight. Swiss Hill Advisors sees its role as setting the stage, building the narrative, structuring the opportunity, and opening the right doors, so that when a manager steps in front of an institutional audience, everything is in place for them to succeed on their own terms. That orientation defines how Swiss Hill Advisors has operated throughout its history and how it intends to operate going forward.

About Swiss Hill Advisors

Swiss Hill Advisors was founded in 2015 and specializes in the placement of alternative investments, co-investments, and sponsored and non-sponsored direct investment opportunities to institutional investors. Investments focus primarily on niche, non-correlated opportunities and private credit. The team has a vast network and experience raising assets from endowments, foundations, pensions, family offices, RIA's and consultants. Its approach is based on identifying and evaluating high quality managers with firmly established investment philosophies, processes and competitive advantages.

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SOURCE Swiss Hill Advisors