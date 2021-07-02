Swiss Insured Brazil Power Finance S.à r.l. 9.850% Senior Secured Notes Due 2032

LUXEMBOURG, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiss Insured Brazil Power Finance S.à r.l., a private limited liability company (société à responsabilité limitée), incorporated and existing under Luxembourg law, having its registered office at 14, rue Edward Steichen, L-2540 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, registered with the Luxembourg Register of Commerce and Companies under number B 217648 (the "Company"), announces today that it has successfully completed its previously announced consent solicitation (the "Consent Solicitation") with respect to its 9.850% Senior Secured Notes due 2032 (the "Notes"). In connection with the Consent Solicitation, the Company received the requisite consents necessary under the Company's intercreditor agreement.

The Consent Solicitation was made by means of the Company's consent solicitation statement, dated June 25, 2021 (the "Consent Solicitation Statement"). Subject to the conditions described in the Consent Solicitation Statement, including the satisfaction of the conditions precedent agreed with the senior lenders and/or SERV in connection with the proposed consent and amendments as described in the Consent Solicitation Statement, the Company expects to pay the previously announced consent payment (the "Consent Payment") of R$2.50 per R$1,000 principal amount of Notes within three business days after all conditions to the Consent Solicitation have been satisfied to holders who validly delivered and did not validly revoke their consents at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 1, 2021. The Consent Payment shall be payable in U.S. Dollars as converted based on the prevailing Reais / U.S. Dollar spot rate as of the Expiration Time of 0.1981 as shown on the Bloomberg "BRLUSD Curncy" screen.

The Company engaged Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC to act as solicitation agent (the "Solicitation Agent") and D. F. King & Co., Inc. to act as the information and tabulation agent (the "Information and Tabulation Agent") for the Consent Solicitation. Any questions or requests for assistance concerning the terms of the Consent Solicitation may be made to Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC at [email protected], +1 (800) 828-3182 (toll free) or +1 (212) 357-1452 (collect). Questions or requests for assistance relating to the procedures for delivering consents or additional copies of the Consent Solicitation Statement and any related documents may be directed to D.F. King & Co., Inc. at [email protected], +1 (866) 751-6313 (toll free) or +1 (212) 269-5550 (collect).

This announcement is for information purposes only and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes or any other securities.

SOURCE Swiss Insured Brazil Power Finance S.à r.l.