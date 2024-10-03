Swiss Miss and Hotel Tango Distillery Collaborate to Create First Cocoa-infused Toasted Marshmallow Bourbon

Swiss Miss 'Shmallow, perfect for festive drinks, is available for a limited time this fall

CHICAGO, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiss Miss®, a brand of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), has partnered with Hotel Tango Distillery, the producer of the first-ever and current category-leading marshmallow flavored whiskey, to introduce Swiss Miss 'Shmallow, the perfect whiskey for your winter festivities. The toasted marshmallow and cocoa-infused bourbon combines the flavor of Swiss Miss hot cocoa with the artistry of a well-crafted bourbon, making it the ideal spirit to enjoy at your next holiday gathering or as a gift for your favorite bourbon aficionado.

Simply mix Swiss Miss ‘Shmallow into a cup of Swiss Miss Hot Cocoa to achieve the perfect winter cocktail. Swiss Miss and Hotel Tango Distillery Introduce Swiss Miss ‘Shmallow, the toasted marshmallow and cocoa-infused bourbon.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Hotel Tango Distillery to create this bourbon that is reminiscent of the iconic flavor of Swiss Miss," said Audrey Ingersoll, Vice President, and General Manager of Sweet Treats at Conagra Brands. "Its distinctive flavors of hot cocoa and toasted marshmallow make this spirit a fabulous way for hot cocoa lovers to celebrate the season."

Swiss Miss 'Shmallow will be available this month at select retailers and online at Cask Cartel for an SRP of $27.99. You can learn more information about the spirit, including enticing cocktail recipes and where to purchase at drinkshmallow.com.

"We're thrilled to partner with Swiss Miss, a brand known for its dedication to making the best hot cocoa," added Travis Barnes, Founder and CEO of Hotel Tango Distillery. "Together, we've created a bourbon that not only reflects our shared commitment to excellence but also promises to elevate every drinking experience."

With its sweet notes of caramelized sugar and toasted marshmallow, this cocoa-infused bourbon with a hint of smokiness is sure to evoke feelings of coziness this winter season. For anyone looking to intensify the chocolate flavor, simply mix your Swiss Miss 'Shmallow into a cup of Swiss Miss hot cocoa to make an indulgent cocktail perfect for the season.

Swiss Miss is best known for their assortment of flavorful hot cocoa, with classics like Milk Chocolate and Marshmallow, and seasonal favorites like Peppermint and Pumpkin Spice. Visit www.swissmiss.com to check out the brand's full line of hot cocoa and pudding varieties.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), is one of North America's leading branded food companies. We combine a 100-year history of making quality food with agility and a relentless focus on collaboration and innovation. The company's portfolio is continuously evolving to satisfy consumers' ever-changing food preferences. Conagra's brands include Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, Slim Jim®, Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, and many more. As a corporate citizen, we aim to do what's right for our business, our employees, our communities and the world. Headquartered in Chicago, Conagra Brands generated fiscal 2024 net sales of more than $12 billion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com .

About 'Shmallow Toasted Marshmallow Whiskey

Shmallow Toasted Marshmallow Whiskey is a pioneer in the marshmallow and s'more flavored whiskey category. It offers a seamless blend of rich, smooth whiskey and the nostalgic taste of toasted marshmallows. Meticulously crafted, Shmallow delivers a distinctive tasting experience that evokes the warmth of a cozy campfire in every sip. Whether savored neat, on the rocks, or mixed into your favorite cocktail, Shmallow's golden brown color is proofed to perfection, adding a delightful sweetness to your whiskey collection. Immerse yourself in marshmallow bliss with every pour of Shmallow Toasted Marshmallow Whiskey. Discover more at drinkshmallow.com or follow us on social media @drinkshmallow.

