Swiss Re Corporate Solutions announces collaboration with LocalTapiola to deliver International Programme Administration (IPA) platform and Network Services

ZURICH, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiss Re Corporate Solutions announces a strategic agreement to bring LocalTapiola onto its International Programme Administration (IPA) platform. Additionally, the agreement gives the Finnish insurer access to Swiss Re Corporate Solutions' network of over 150 local offices and network partners. The collaboration supports LocalTapiola's ambitions to grow its corporate business book by competing as lead for international programme business.

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions' state-of-the-art IPA platform software enables LocalTapiola to manage and deliver structured and compliant multinational programmes to its corporate customers. IPA allows for efficient policy issuance, information management and knowledge exchange from a single online platform.

LocalTapiola will also use ONE Form, Swiss Re Corporate Solutions' globally standardised property policy. ONE Form is embedded in the IPA platform, thus automating local policy issuance. As a result, LocalTapiola's corporate customers will benefit from higher policy accuracy, increased contract certainty and faster processes.

This collaboration builds on the existing business relationship between LocalTapiola and the Swiss Re Group.

"Our collaboration with LocalTapiola marks a new milestone on our journey to advance the insurance industry," stated Andreas Berger, CEO Swiss Re Corporate Solutions. "Enabling other insurers – and their customers – to benefit from our digital International Programme Administration platform underlines our ambition to simplify complex international programme delivery through technology."

Jari Sundström, Managing Director at LocalTapiola General Mutual Insurance Company, said: "Together with Swiss Re Corporate Solutions, we are able to offer for our corporate clients a reliable way to have accurate and compliant insurance policies reflecting the needs of over 150 international markets through a single point of contact."

With IPA, Swiss Re Corporate Solutions offers insurers, brokers and broker networks an innovative Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform to support international programme structuring. In October 2019, the company entered its first collaboration with the global broker network Brokerslink. Swiss Re Corporate Solutions will continue to develop the IPA platform as an open market standard.

About Swiss Re Corporate Solutions

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions provides risk transfer solutions to large and mid-sized corporations around the world. Its innovative, highly customised products and standard insurance covers help to make businesses more resilient, while its industry-leading claims service provides additional peace of mind. Swiss Re Corporate Solutions serves clients from offices worldwide and is backed by the financial strength of the Swiss Re Group. For more information about Swiss Re Corporate Solutions, visit corporatesolutions.swissre.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About LocalTapiola

LocalTapiola Group is a mutual group of companies owned by its customers. LocalTapiola is a partner in lifelong security for its customers. Group offering features an increasing variety of forecasting, security and well-being solutions that make the everyday life of Finns safer, more successful financially and healthier. LocalTapiola serves private customers, entrepreneurs, corporate customers, farmers and organisations. LocalTapiola's products and services cover non-life, life and pension insurance, as well as investment and saving services. We are also professionals in corporate risk management and welfare in the workplace. LocalTapiola's network of regional companies consists of 20 regional mutual insurance companies.

