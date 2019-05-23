NEW YORK, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiss Re Corporate Solutions appoints Katie McGrath as Head Accident & Health North America, effective June 10. In this role, Ms. McGrath will oversee Swiss Re Corporate Solutions' rapidly growing Accident & Health (A&H) business. Based in Windsor, CT, Ms. McGrath will be responsible for A&H strategy, underwriting, marketing, claims and operations.

"We are thrilled to have someone of Katie's caliber join our team," states Ivan Gonzalez, CEO North America, Swiss Re Corporate Solutions. "I am confident that her knowledge and experience will help us to continue to deliver agile and innovative solutions to clients in the employer stop-loss space."

Ms. McGrath succeeds Mike Kemp who announced his retirement this year. Mr. Kemp will work with Ms. McGrath to ensure a smooth transition.

With twenty-five years of insurance experience, Ms. McGrath has held numerous leadership positions of increasing responsibility within the A&H space. She holds a Bachelor of Science from Virginia Tech and an MBA from Rutgers University in New Jersey.

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions serves the A&H sector by providing financial protection from a wide range of risks in the area of employer stop-loss insurance.

About Swiss Re Corporate Solutions

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions provides risk transfer solutions to large and mid-sized corporations around the world. Its innovative, highly customised products and standard insurance covers help to make businesses more resilient, while its industry-leading claims service provides additional peace of mind. Swiss Re Corporate Solutions serves clients from over 50 offices worldwide and is backed by the financial strength of the Swiss Re Group. Visit corporatesolutions.swissre.com or follow us on linkedin.com/company/swiss-re-corporate-solutions and Twitter @SwissRe_CS.

SOURCE Swiss Re Corporate Solutions

