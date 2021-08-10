Swiss Re Corporate Solutions appoints Marilyn Blattner-Hoyle to strengthen its Credit, Surety and Political Risk team

Marilyn Blattner-Hoyle is a highly regarded leader in the broader Structured Trade Credit and Political Risk market and most recently held the position of Global Head of Trade Finance at a large international insurer.

Commenting on the appointment, Andreas Hillebrand said: "Trade Finance is a core proposition in our class of business and over the years we have developed a highly successful franchise with client banks and corporates. Marilyn's experience in managing a global Trade Finance book and her strong external network are a perfect fit for our team. She will be instrumental in building new and exciting products for our clients in this highly dynamic business environment."

The Credit & Surety team of Swiss Re Corporate Solutions provides a broad range of credit risk solutions to financial institutions, investors, exporters or multinational corporations. With professionals in Zurich, Munich, Frankfurt, London, Milan, Singapore, Sydney, Chicago, Miami and Sao Paulo, we have the reach, experience and cover to provide the insurance protection our clients need.

About Swiss Re Corporate Solutions

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions provides risk transfer solutions to large and mid-sized corporations around the world. Its innovative, highly customised products and standard insurance covers help to make businesses more resilient, while its industry-leading claims service provides additional peace of mind. Swiss Re Corporate Solutions serves clients from offices worldwide and is backed by the financial strength of the Swiss Re Group. Visit corporatesolutions.swissre.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @SwissRe_CS.

