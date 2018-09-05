Swiss Re Corporate Solutions appoints Sandy Codding as Global Head Cyber & Technology

"Sandy is a well-known expert in the cyber and E&O space," states Philippe Aerni, Head Financial & Professional Lines, Swiss Re Corporate Solutions. "The market for cyber insurance continues to grow, and we feel confident that, with his experience, Sandy will be able to make our global team more agile and efficient to meet our clients' needs."

Mr. Codding brings over 30 years of industry experience to this role. He has held various positions in underwriting and product development. Most recently, he was a broker helping clients assess their risk profile, design risk transfer strategies, and place insurance for cyber and tech risks.

An American national, Mr. Codding holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics & Business from Colby College in Waterville, Maine.

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions provides financial protection from a wide range of cyber and tech exposures including privacy events, network security breaches, and tech and media liabilities, as well as data breach expense, network extortion and network business interruption cover. The company's dedicated Cyber & Technology team has staff in Boston, New York, Cologne, Paris and Zurich.

About Swiss Re Corporate Solutions



Swiss Re Corporate Solutions provides risk transfer solutions to large and mid-sized corporations around the world. Its innovative, highly customised products and standard insurance covers help to make businesses more resilient, while its industry-leading claims service provides additional peace of mind. Swiss Re Corporate Solutions serves clients from over 50 offices worldwide and is backed by the financial strength of the Swiss Re Group. Visit corporatesolutions.swissre.com or follow us on linkedin.com/company/swiss-re-corporate-solutions and Twitter @SwissRe_CS.

Contact Meghan Hannigan Group Media Relations Meghan_Hannigan@swissre.com Media_Relations@swissre.com 212 407 7295 +41 43 285 7171

SOURCE Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.swissre.com

