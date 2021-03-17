Swiss Re Corporate Solutions launches Elevate to improve the insurance experience for the middle market

NEW YORK, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiss Re Corporate Solutions launches Elevate to bring an easier, efficient and enjoyable insurance experience to the middle market.

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions Elevate leverages technology to make the insurance buying process simpler for customers and trading partners. This suite of easy-to-understand products provides a more transparent, customer-centric insurance experience through a clear appetite, and a predictable, transparent underwriting process that focuses on need-to-know questions.

"Customers and trading partners want a simple, reliable insurance experience. We designed Elevate to address their needs and provide a better way of protecting businesses in the middle market," said Walt Sykes, Head Middle Corporate Business NA, Swiss Re Corporate Solutions. "Our team is responsive, friendly and eager to exceed expectations. We will continue to listen to our customers and distribution partners and use their feedback to strengthen the Elevate experience and product offering."

The Elevate team includes Client Commitment Champions who represent clients and trading partners within Swiss Re Corporate Solutions. In addition to assisting with billing and other account-related activities, Client Commitment Champions have underwriting authority to resolve underwriting questions and endorsements quickly and decisively.

"Elevate addresses customer and broker needs and aligns with our strategy to use technology and innovation to improve the insurance industry," states Katarina Scamborova, Head Standard Propositions North America, Swiss Re Corporate Solutions. "We're committed to elevating the customer experience one engagement at a time and advancing corporate insurance together."

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions Elevate is available as Property and Casualty insurance in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Delaware, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Wisconsin with more states rolling out soon. For more information, please contact your insurance agent or broker or visit Corporatesolutions.swissre.com/elevate.

About Swiss Re Corporate Solutions

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions provides risk transfer solutions to large and mid-sized corporations around the world. Its innovative, highly customised products and standard insurance covers help to make businesses more resilient, while its industry-leading claims service provides additional peace of mind. Swiss Re Corporate Solutions serves clients from offices worldwide and is backed by the financial strength of the Swiss Re Group. Visit corporatesolutions.swissre.com or follow us on linkedin.com/company/swiss-re-corporate-solutions and Twitter @SwissRe_CS.

SOURCE Swiss Re Corporate Solutions

