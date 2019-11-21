Swiss Re Corporate Solutions launches ONE Form, a globally standardised property policy

ZURICH, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiss Re Corporate Solutions improves the customer experience for International Programme and Property clients and brokers by launching ONE Form, a tool that creates globally standardised master and local policies. Use of the ONE Form wording enables the closest possible alignment of master and local policies, while respecting local requirements and expectations. Customers with international insurance programmes benefit from increased contract certainty. At the same time, ONE Form facilitates tax and legal compliance worldwide.

ONE Form is embedded in the IT systems Swiss Re Corporate Solutions uses to manage international programmes, thus automating master and local policy issuance. As a result, customers and brokers receive more accurate policies, faster.

"ONE Form offers our customers a broad, state-of-the-art property coverage following an all risks approach. Nevertheless, master and local policies are designed modularly and, therefore, can be tailored to meet customers' coverage and limits needs," says Martin Hegelbach, Head Property & Specialty at Swiss Re Corporate Solutions. "As an added benefit, International Programme customers who use ONE Form can monitor their flood exposures via our online client portal, PULSE."

"ONE Form highlights our ambition to use technology to make international programme delivery faster and more efficient," says Andreas Berger, CEO Swiss Re Corporate Solutions. "Customers and brokers using ONE Form can better manage their international insurance programmes and have a positive service experience."

ONE Form is available for accounts incepting 1 January 2020 and beyond. It is currently offered in six countries as a master policy wording, in ten countries as a local policy wording and in two languages, English and Italian. It will soon be rolled out in five more countries as a master and in eleven more countries as a local policy wording as well as in six more languages: French, German, Japanese, Mandarin, Portuguese, and Spanish.

