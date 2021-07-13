Swiss Re Corporate Solutions Surety launches DocuSign eSignature for General Indemnity Agreements

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiss Re Corporate Solutions Surety announced today the launch of DocuSign eSignature for its General Indemnity Agreement. This embedded, digital offering allows customers to transact business more securely and efficiently than relying on a paper indemnity agreement.

"As a leader in the Surety business, we are committed to providing cutting edge solutions for our customers," said Steve Anderson, Head of Surety North America for Swiss Re Corporate Solutions. "The transition to electronic signatures will allow our customers to execute agreements more efficiently. We will continue to look at other digital enhancements moving forward."

The DocuSign eSignature solution for General Indemnity Agreements is now available to both Contract and Commercial clients across all 50 states.

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions Surety serves the business and construction sectors by providing a wide range of bonds in both the Commercial and Contract sectors with dedicated experts throughout the United States.

For more information about Swiss Re Corporate Solutions' Surety coverage, please visit Corporatesolutions.swissre.com.

About Swiss Re Corporate Solutions

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions provides risk transfer solutions to large and mid-sized corporations around the world. Its innovative, highly customised products and standard insurance covers help to make businesses more resilient, while its industry-leading claims service provides additional peace of mind. Swiss Re Corporate Solutions serves clients from offices worldwide and is backed by the financial strength of the Swiss Re Group. Visit corporatesolutions.swissre.com or follow us on linkedin.com/company/swiss-re-corporate-solutions and Twitter @SwissRe_CS.

SOURCE Swiss Re Corporate Solutions

Related Links

http://www.corporatesolutions.swissre.com

