Swiss Rösti Innovates and Adds a Smile to the Brand Ü

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiss Rösti, producer of delicious, crispy filled potato products, is excited to announce changes to their iconic brand, with a new name and redesigned logo, and an exciting new flavor to add to their collection.

Introducing Melty 3 Cheese Rösti

ÜRösti is launching a delicious new flavor: Melty 3 Cheese, which combines the savory perfection of blanched and seasoned potatoes with grated and seasoned cheeses. They are vegetarian and cook to perfection in less than 25 minutes in an air fryer or conventional oven. This new product will soon arrive at select U.S retailers.

"Cheese and potatoes are a match made in culinary heaven," says Founder Stephen Caldwell. "With mozzarella, cheddar, and parmesan, the new flavor has broad appeal as a side dish, snack, appetizer or even as an entrée."

ÜRösti makes three additional flavors:

Melty Swiss Raclette, filled with imported Swiss Raclette Cheese;

Stuffed Baked Potato, filled with Sour Cream, Cream Cheese, Black Pepper and Chives; and

Zesty Chili Cheese, filled with Garbanzo Beans, Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Red Peppers, Poblano Peppers and Spices.

Made from simple ingredients, each 75-gram Rösti is certified gluten free, vegetarian, less than 120 calories and contains no artificial flavors or trans fats.

New Rösti Branding Adds a Smile

Rösti is now ÜRösti! The Ü is both a traditional German "umlaut" letter and an emoji :) smile. The recipe is the same but the look is much more fun! Customers will be asked, "How do Ü Rösti?," and we can't wait to learn how, when and where customers enjoy their Röstis best.

About URösti

Based in Portland, Oregon, ÜRösti is a rapidly growing producer of good-for-you and great tasting potato products that fit well with today's busy, active lifestyles.

Our food-loving founder Stephen Caldwell fell in love with Röstis while travelling abroad and he brought this yummy Swiss tradition back home. Since 2017, he and his wife Lory have been refining the recipe to serve Röstis to family and friends. Now, they've modernized the classic recipe with contemporary preparation techniques, spices, and fillings to bring something totally new to the marketplace.

ÜRösti preserves Swiss history while embracing innovation and American favorite preferences – Swiss Meets West. Find Your Crispy with ÜRösti!



After starting sales in the fall of 2019, the company is enjoying great momentum and is featured regularly on QVC. ÜRösti is now available at retail locations throughout the United.

For more information or to locate a store near you that carries ÜRösti products, visit http://www.urosti.com/.

