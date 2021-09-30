Swiss waste treatment and processing specialist SID to build equipment manufacturing facility in Changzhou National Hi-Tech District

CHANGZHOU, China, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 15, Switzerland-based Société Industrielle de la Doux S.A., more commonly known as SID, announced a partnership with Changzhou National Hi-Tech District (CND), whereby the waste treatment equipment maker will invest in a machinery manufacturing facility in Sino-Swiss (Changzhou) International Industrial Innovation Park. The tie-up is expected to help drive the growth of the waste treatment equipment manufacturing and environmental protection industries in China.

The SID machinery production facility, with a total investment of 20 million euros (approx. US$23.5 million), is on track to become an undisputed leader in the industry in terms of product technology. The facility, once it reaches its designed production capacity, is expected to achieve annual sales of 500 million yuan (approx. US$77 million). It will be the first greenfield project in Sino-Swiss (Changzhou) International Industrial Innovation Park. Since the opening of the park in 2018, some of the world's leading companies in their respective industries, among them, notables such as 3A Composites and Medela, have chosen to establish a presence here. In the three years since the founding of the park, CND has brought in several renowned high-end manufacturing companies from Switzerland, including Georg Fischer (GF), Rieter, Mettler Toledo, V-Zug and Givaudan.

SID CEO DonatBösch expressed his congratulations for the partnership while signing the agreement online via a remote video hookup. The group selected CND as one of its partners as they believe that the SID Changzhou project will boost the development of both the upstream and downstream segments of the participating industries, eventually providing equipment and services to the leading environmental protection firms throughout China and Southeast Asia.

SID, headquartered in Saint-Sulpice, Switzerland, is a world-renowned manufacturer of waste treatment equipment and a leader in the development, design and manufacturing of customized waste feeding systems, with subsidiaries in Switzerland, Germany, France, China and India. The group ranks first in China among foreign brands in the industry in terms of market share.

About Changzhou National Hi-Tech District (CND)

Changzhou National Hi-Tech District (CND) is located in the heart of the Yangtze River Delta. There are more than 1,800 foreign-invested companies in CND. Related link: http://cznd.changzhou.gov.cn/

SOURCE Changzhou National Hi-Tech District

Related Links

www.cznd.gov.cn

