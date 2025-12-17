ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Swisse – a premier brand of the Certified B Corp , Health & Happiness (H&H) Group, and a global leader in premium, science-backed wellness supplements, is expanding its portfolio with Glam Bites — a groundbreaking new line that supports beauty from within and makes daily self-care effortless for today's busy woman.

Swisse premium supplement brand introduces Glam Bites – delicious zero sugar beauty gummies made with ingredients backed by science without the junk. Pictured from left to right: Swisse Beauty Glow Skin, Hair Skin Nails and Skin Defense Glam Bites are all crafted with zero sugar, no sugar alcohols, no artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners and are free from gluten and major allergens.1 (1) Major allergens include milk, eggs, fish, crustacean shellfish, peanuts, wheat, soybeans, sesame.

Crafted with zero-sugar, no sugar alcohols, no artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners and free from gluten and major allergens1, Swisse Beauty Glam Bites are a guilt-free addition to one's daily beauty routine: just bite, nourish and glow from the inside out!

"Swisse Beauty Glam Bites are a simple and clean addition to your beauty routine" said leading dietitian, Dana. A. White. "They deliver powerful, science-driven beauty benefits through a precisely balanced blend of micronutrients in a zero-sugar gummy that has no artificial colors, flavors, or sweeteners – all with unique flavor profiles and great taste."

Swisse Beauty Glam Bites are available now, arriving just in time for a fresh New Year beauty routine:

Hair Skin Nails Glam Bites ($19.99, 60 count) – AVAILABLE NOW. Formulated with a unique combination of Biotin, Zinc, Bamboo Extract. This powerful blend promotes stronger, longer hair and nails, while supporting skin firmness and elasticity, restoring vitality and strength for a more youthful, beautiful appearance. * Blood orange naturally flavored.





Glow Skin Glam Bites ($24.99, 60 count) – AVAILABLE NOW. A blend of Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Sea Moss, and Hydrolyzed Marine Collagen Peptides, designed to promote collagen production, improve elasticity, and strengthen the skin barrier. * Blueberry lavender naturally flavored.





Skin Defense Glam Bites ($24.99, 60 count) – AVAILABLE NOW. Formulated with Astaxanthin, in addition to L-Glutathione and Green Tea Extract to help support healthy aging, promote even skin tone, while offering antioxidant protection against environmental damage*. Raspberry green tea naturally flavored.

Research shows that 45% of Gen Z and 31% or millennials favor gummy supplements.2 What's more, 74% of U.S. personal care buyers agree that skin health is a reflection of their overall health 3.

Born in Australia in 1969, Swisse has become a leader in wellness, inspiring millions around the world to enhance their health and wellbeing and celebrate life every day. Now available globally, Swisse products are made with ingredients backed by scientific research and adhere to world-class manufacturing standards, using only the best ingredients sourced from around the world.

Shop for Swisse on Amazon or at https://swisse.us/collections/glam-bites. For more information, visit https://swisse.us/ .

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

(2) Source: National Business Journal

(3) Source: Kantor Profiles/Mintzel June: 2023; Mintzel GNPD May'19-Apr '24 and Primary & Secondary Research and AMR Analysis 2023.

About H&H Group North America

H&H Group is a global health and nutrition company with three growing business segments in North America – Baby, Adult and Pet Nutrition and Care – supporting whole-family health and happiness through premium brands providing nutrition and wellness solutions with ingredients backed by science for both pets and people. The consumer brands include Solid Gold Pet, America's first holistic pet nutrition company, Zesty Paws, a brand of pet supplements, and children's nutrition brand, Biostime, as well as vitamin, supplement, and skincare brand, Swisse.

