Swisse Wellness Launches Two New Product Ranges to Support Beauty, Focus, and Immunity

The brand-new Jelly line is the first innovation from Swisse that was developed uniquely for the U.S. market. The Jelly line offers a portable alternative to tablets and gummies that fits easily into busy lifestyles. The Jellies provide a completely new supplement format that makes getting your daily nutritional boost feel like a good-for-you treat. All three products in the range are plant-based and gelatin-free, using premium and effective ingredients including Yerba Mate, Green Tea, Manuka Honey, Elderberry, Goji Berry, and Aloe Vera.

"We're thrilled to offer our consumers a new and convenient way to get a nutrient boost for the body, brain, and beauty needs, that truly fits into their on-the-go lifestyles," says North America Vice President Kimberly Weld. "While the range looks and feels different than Swisse's heritage products, they are still formulas based in science, made with premium ingredients, in alignment with the brand's commitment to quality and efficacy."

Available in three versions - Focus Boost Jelly, Immune Support Jelly, and Beauty Boost Jelly - all are sold in a package containing ten individual jellies. The Jelly range is free from gelatin, gluten, soy, dairy and artificial colors, flavors or sweeteners. The full product line, listed below, is available on Amazon and other health and wellness e-commerce sites serving the U.S. market and beyond.

Focus Boost Jelly - supports brain function, memory and concentration, containing Cera-Q, a silk protein hydrolysate which can support cognitive functions, and traditionally prized Yerba Mate and Green Tea extract, in a Blueberry Cherry flavor. MSRP $25.00

Immune Support Jelly - boosts healthy immune function, containing Zinc, Selenium, Elderberry & Manuka Honey in an Orange Passionfruit flavor. MSRP $25.00

- boosts healthy immune function, containing Zinc, Selenium, Elderberry & in an Orange Passionfruit flavor. Beauty Boost Jelly - supports radiant skin, containing marine collagen, goji berry extract, Manuka Honey and Aloe Vera in a Raspberry Rose flavor. MSRP $25.00

"With a light texture that won't stick to your teeth the way gummies do, jellies are like a healthy jelly shot you can eat slowly or take all in one squeeze," says Registered Dietitian, Certified Diabetes Educator and Swisse ambassador Erin Palinski-Wade. "The jellies provide quick nutritional boosts that help support several focus needs, from the inside out."

Swisse's line of Australian clay masks is also launching this month in the U.S. as part of the brand's next phase of expansion into the North American market, following a 50-year heritage as a health and wellness leader in Australia. With four revitalizing variations, all masks are made with premium ingredients, 95% natural, and without sulfates, parabens or any harsh chemicals.

"Our signature natural skincare line is well-known and beloved in Australia, so we're excited to bring the long-awaited Australian clay mask range to North America, responding to increased interest in skincare and face masks, specifically," says Weld. "The masks offer a truly premium and luxurious skincare experience made with natural ingredients like Blood Orange, Manuka Honey, matcha tea, dragon fruit, cranberry and turmeric."

Available on Amazon in four versions, the range benefits include cleansing, brightening, clarifying and pore perfecting. All of the masks feature Australian clay, which has been used traditionally for centuries to help achieve healthier looking and feeling skin. The full line is listed below:

Manuka Honey Cleansing Clay Mask with Charcoal & Australian Kaolin Clay

Contains Aloe Vera extract, Charcoal and Norwegian Kelp and Red Algae



Cleanses and purifies the skin to leave it feeling smooth and hydrated



Ideal for blemish prone skin



MSRP $19.99 (2.47 oz)

(2.47 oz) Blood Orange Brightening Clay Mask with Turmeric & Australian Yellow Kaolin Clay

Contains Niacinamide and Eleuthero Ginseng



Nourishes and brightens, targeting uneven skin tone and provides a healthy, natural glow



Suitable for all skin types



MSRP $19.99 (2.47 oz)

(2.47 oz) Matcha Tea Clarifying Clay Mask with Shiitake Mushroom & Australian Green Kaolin Clay

Contains Algae extract and Tea tree oil



Restores and replenishes dull complexions for more revitalized, healthy-looking skin



Ideal for sensitive skin



MSRP $19.99 (2.47 oz)

(2.47 oz) Cranberry Pore Perfecting Clay Mask with Dragon Fruit & Australian Pink Clay

Contains Lemon extract and Willow Bark



Helps to refine and tighten the pores for a smooth complexion



Suitable for all skin types



MSRP $19.99 (2.47 oz)

For more information on the Swisse Wellness brand, new product innovations and to purchase the full range of products, visit Swisse on Amazon.

About Swisse

Swisse is Australia's No. 1 Vitamin and Supplement brand dedicated to making people healthier and happier through clinically evidenced natural health products and education. Established in the 1960s, Swisse offers an extensive range of vitamins and supplements containing premium-quality, natural ingredients based on decades of independently verified scientific research. Today, the Swisse product range stretches from top selling men's and women's multivitamins and dietary supplements, to sports nutrition, skincare and functional foods. Swisse products are currently available in the U.S. (online only), Australia, New Zealand, China, Singapore, the UK, Italy and the Netherlands, with plans to launch in up to 30 countries in the next five years.

For more information about the company and its products, visit swisse.com , or follow on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

