Swisslog announces new Americas region headquarters in Atlanta

ATLANTA, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Swisslog, a leading provider of best-in-class warehouse automation and software, has announced it is opening a new Americas region headquarters in Atlanta. The new headquarters will accommodate continued growth and further extend the company's market position in North America.

Sean Wallingford, President & CEO, Swisslog Americas Terraces at the Perimeter Center

Located in the northern suburb of Dunwoody, the new location will serve as the Swisslog regional headquarters for the Americas, strengthening the company's footprint. This includes its facilities in Virginia, Ohio and Mexico, as well as field service engineers throughout the U.S. To learn more about career opportunities at the new location or across Swisslog Americas, visit the company's career page.

"We are thrilled to welcome Swisslog to Dunwoody and Perimeter," said Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch. "Dunwoody's skilled workforce and our central location in Metro Atlanta make us an ideal home for an expanding international company. Dunwoody will benefit from a new corporate partner as part of our growing logistics ecosystem."

This is just the latest action the company has taken to build on the momentum it is seeing in the Americas region for automation solutions that deliver real results for customers. It began with announcing Sean Wallingford as the company's new president and CEO of Swisslog Americas, which has led to a more energized, customer-focused leadership team that is identifying growth opportunities.

"Atlanta has become a leading global center for the supply chain, home to distribution centers, offices and headquarters of some of the largest companies in the supply chain industry. Dunwoody enjoys a prime location at the center of Atlanta's central perimeter business district and it offers great access to the airport. As we continue to expand our customer base and portfolio, this new headquarters will better position us to capture additional growth opportunities, bring further innovation to the region and enable us to recruit the best supply chain, software and engineering talent we need to maintain and enhance the level of support we provide our customers," said Wallingford.

Swisslog's best-in-class robotics solutions and software include its Vectura pallet stacker cranes, PowerStore high-density shuttle system, CycloneCarrier shuttle system, ACPaQ automated mixed case palletizer, AutoStore and SynQ management software. Swisslog automation experts work closely with customers to determine which solution best fits their facility constraints, operational needs and business objectives. Swisslog was one of the first integrators to work with AutoStore and has since become the largest and most experienced integrator of complex AutoStore solutions with more than 400 AutoStore projects in over 26 countries.

The company also has a robust, 24/7 customer support network available to its North American customers, including service technicians strategically located across the region, to help ensure the automation solutions help them meet their business objectives. This includes over 50 field resources and over 100 full-time help desk resources. It also includes Swisslog's IT Managed Services, which puts in place experts to proactively manage the IT systems and software required to keep the equipment running at peak performance.

Swisslog has been at the forefront of technological innovation for the American logistics industry since the company acquired Munck Automation Technologies in 1998.

For more information on Swisslog automation technologies and software, visit https://www.swisslog.com

Contact

Swisslog Americas

Megan Wolf

Phone: +1 757-820-3400

Email: [email protected]

About Swisslog

We shape the future of intralogistics with robotic, data-driven and flexible automated solutions that achieve exceptional value for our customers. Swisslog helps forward-thinking companies optimize the performance of their warehouses and distribution centers with future-ready automation systems and software. Our integrated offering includes consulting, system design and implementation, and lifetime customer support in more than 50 countries.

www.swisslog.com

Swisslog is part of the KUKA Group, a leading global supplier of intelligent automation solutions with more than 15,000 employees worldwide.

www.kuka.com

SOURCE Swisslog Logistics, Inc.