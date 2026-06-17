Swisslog appoints Robert Humphry Vice President of Sales, New Business

ATLANTA, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Swisslog, a leading provider of best-in class warehouse automation and software, today announced Robert Humphry as the new Vice President of Sales, New Business. In this role, Robert will lead strategic sales initiatives focused on expanding the company's customer base, driving new revenue opportunities and strengthening partnerships across key industries.

Robert Humphry, VP of Sales, New Business

Robert brings a wealth of experience and knowledge in logistics, warehouse automation, and enterprise sales. He takes a proactive approach to helping customers navigate complexity and unlock the ROI provided by warehouse automation. From solution design and consulting to data-driven analysis and implementation strategy, he has built his career around creating thoughtful, high-impact solutions that move businesses forward.

"Robert possesses a combination of deep engineering credibility and proven leadership across large‑scale automation sales. His experience aligns directly with our strategy to drive growth and deliver long‑term value for customers," said Mike Barker, president and CEO of Swisslog Americas.

With a career built around helping organizations transform their supply chains through innovative automation solutions, Robert is focused on working with customers to solve operational challenges and design solutions that improve performance, scalability, and resilience. Over the years, he has had the opportunity to lead and support large-scale automation initiatives across a wide range of industries, partnering with some of the world's most recognized brands. Throughout his career, he has been driven by innovation and a passion for bringing new technologies and first-of-their-kind solutions to the market.

"Robert has a proven ability to scale sales organizations, expand pipeline and drive sustained growth. His track record of building high performing teams and winning strategic projects will play an important role as we continue to accelerate new business across the Americas," said Bill Stenger, Senior Vice President of Sales, Swisslog Americas.

For more information on Swisslog automation technologies and software, visit www.swisslog.com.

About Swisslog – Swisslog delivers data-driven & robotic solutions for your logistics automation alongside reliable, modular service concepts. Collaborating with forward-thinking companies, we are committed to setting new standards in warehouse automation to provide future-proof products and solutions. As part of the KUKA Group, our customers trust the competence of our passionate employees – more than 15,000 people working across the globe.

www.swisslog.com & www.kuka.com

SOURCE Swisslog Logistics, Inc.