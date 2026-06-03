Swisslog appoints Colman Roche Vice President, Customer Service Account Management

ATLANTA, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Swisslog, a leading provider of best-in-class warehouse automation and software, today announced Colman Roche as the new Vice President, Customer Service Account Management. In this role, Colman will focus on strengthening the customer experience across the full lifecycle of Swisslog systems by deepening long-term customer partnerships, enhancing service delivery, and helping customers maximize the value and performance of their operations.

Colman Roche, Vice President, Customer Service Account Management

Colman brings more than 30 years of supply chain and automation experience to the role, having served in numerous leadership roles within the supply chain automation industry. Having worked extensively with technological transition, automation delivery and software deployment in order fulfillment, process optimization, and operational efficiency improvement.

"Colman's appointment reflects our continued focus on strengthening the customer experience as a core part of our growth strategy. His leadership brings a thoughtful, long‑term approach to the customer that supports stronger partnerships and helps partners achieve sustained operational improvements," said Mike Barker, President and CEO of Swisslog Americas.

Colman joined Swisslog in 2019 as the Vice President of Sales and Consulting. While in this role, he helped spearhead the company's focus on e-grocery fulfillment. Most recently he served as Vice President of AutoStore Sales for the Americas region, overseeing the commercial growth in new AutoStore solutions focusing on various industries where the storage and order picking system could help increase productivity, inventory density and operational flexibility.

"Colman has a proven track record of leading customer‑focused teams and raising the bar for service delivery across the organization. His hands‑on leadership style and customer-first approach will help ensure our partners receive the level of support needed to maximize the return on their investment," said Bill Stenger, Senior Vice President of Sales, Swisslog Americas.

For more information on Swisslog automation technologies and software, visit www.swisslog.com.

About Swisslog – Swisslog delivers data-driven & robotic solutions for your logistics automation alongside reliable, modular service concepts. Collaborating with forward-thinking companies, we are committed to setting new standards in warehouse automation to provide future-proof products and solutions. As part of the KUKA Group, our customers trust the competence of our passionate employees – more than 15,000 people working across the globe.

www.swisslog.com & www.kuka.com

SOURCE Swisslog Logistics, Inc.