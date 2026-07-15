Swisslog introduces FastMove - a high-performance, scalable next-generation monorail solution for future-ready pallet transport

ATLANTA, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Swisslog, a leading provider of data-driven warehouse automation solutions, has repositioned its proven monorail system under the new name FastMove. The updated product identity reflects enhanced customer value, with a focus on performance, flexibility, and improved equipment lifecycle for long-distance pallet transport.

FastMove is a high-capacity electrified monorail system designed to move palletized goods efficiently across complex warehouse environments. Building on more than 40 years of proven Swisslog technology, this next-generation monorail solution enables companies to optimize material flow over long distances while maintaining high throughput and gentle handling of goods.

Driving high pallet throughput while maintaining flexibility

With enhanced throughput management, Swisslog strengthens its commitment to delivering measurable operational advantages. FastMove allows customers to significantly increase throughput, with transport speeds of up to 2 m/s and system capacities exceeding 600 pallets per hour. This high-performance capability helps operators meet growing demand and manage peak volumes more efficiently.

Compared to conventional conveyor-based transport systems, FastMove offers a more favorable cost position, particularly in applications requiring long transport distances or high throughput. Its ability to transport large volumes over extended distances with fewer system components contributes to reduced installation and operational costs, while also improving space utilization within the warehouse.

The system has been designed with flexibility and scalability at its core, allowing customers to adapt their intralogistics infrastructure as business requirements evolve. Its modular track design supports complex layouts and can be adjusted with minimal effort. Throughput scales simply by modifying the number of vehicles operating within the system, enabling a phased investment approach that aligns with business growth and demand fluctuations.

Extending service life: Upgrade packages for modernization

FastMove also offers clear advantages for existing operations. Its components are well suited for modernization and retrofit projects, enabling customers to upgrade performance and extend the service life of their intralogistics infrastructure without requiring a complete system replacement.

Current upgrades are applied primarily at the controls and software level, with mechatronic requirements addressed where needed, protecting existing investments while ensuring installations remain current and compliant.

The next product release, available by the end of 2026, is designed to meet the requirements under the EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) and machinery regulations.

Designed for demanding environments and diverse industries

FastMove is engineered to perform reliably under a wide range of operating conditions. It operates in environments from deep-freeze temperatures of -30°C to ambient conditions of up to 50°C and handles loads of up to 1,500 kg, or up to 3,000 kg with twin-load configurations. These capabilities make it a versatile solution for the food and beverage, consumer goods, and retail sectors, where performance and robustness are non-negotiable.

Seamless integration with intelligent software

FastMove integrates into existing warehouse IT infrastructure through Swisslog's SynQ software platform, enabling intelligent control of material flows and synchronization between automated and manual processes. Transparent, data-driven operations are supported throughout, meeting the growing demand for connected intralogistics solutions.

"FastMove represents the next step in the evolution of monorail technology at Swisslog," said Bill Stenger, Senior Vice President of Sales, Swisslog Americas. "By combining high performance with modular scalability and cost efficiency, we provide our customers with a future-ready solution that supports growth, modernization, and long-term operational excellence."

About Swisslog – Swisslog is a global company with Swiss roots and one of the world's leading logistics automation companies. We are headquartered in Buchs/Aarau, Switzerland and stand for innovation, quality, industry-leading software and robotics technologies developed in-house.

Swisslog delivers data-driven and robotic solutions for your logistics automation alongside reliable, modular service concepts. Collaborating with forward-thinking companies, we are committed to setting new standards in warehouse automation to provide future-proof products and solutions. As part of the KUKA Group, our customers trust the competence of our passionate employees – more than 15,000 people working across the globe.

Our range of services include consulting, concept studies, project implementation, customer service, cutting-edge technologies and software, all tailored to the specific requirements of your business.

SOURCE Swisslog Logistics, Inc.