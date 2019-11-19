Swisslog Healthcare Embraces the Evolving Healthcare Landscape by Focusing on the Medication Supply Chain

"Our company is building on our core strength in transport automation to transform workflows and how healthcare is delivered. We're embracing an opportunity to manage the full medication supply chain by providing chain of custody and inventory management solutions," states Swisslog Healthcare CEO Stephan Sonderegger. "We'll manage deliveries and medication dispenses to create enhanced value for our customers through an integrated and holistic solutions suite, including powerful software and insight-building analytics. Our suite will increase medication access, provide inventory transparency and ensure medication security."

Hospitals deploying Swisslog Healthcare solutions will save money, gain valuable staff time, and speed up turn-around times leading to higher response rates for delivering treatment. Skilled clinicians and healthcare professionals can focus on higher-value tasks and direct patient care, while Swisslog Healthcare facilitates the processes of care delivery.

Innovative solutions are needed to help facility administrators reduce costs and improve patient and skilled staff experiences, ensure higher degrees of patient safety and increase medication adherence. "We can help providers improve quality measures and prepare for the rise in demand across the continuum of care. Integrating automation, services, software and analytics into a complete Medication Management suite increases medication visibility and provides administrators insight into valuable informatics," explains Sonderegger.

Swisslog Healthcare has a 104-year-old rich history of growth and advancement to serve customers with excellence.

July 2016 brought the acquisition of retail and outpatient pharmacy automation supplier Tecnilab, expanding the company's presence in Europe and APAC.

In recognition of a dedicated focus on serving the healthcare market, the Swisslog name was appended in 2017 to become Swisslog Healthcare. In that same year, the company made three important investments, including the acquisition of the pharmacy automation company Talyst Systems, and strategic partnerships with the cloud-based medication management software and clinical telepharmacy services provider PipelineRx and autonomous service robotics provider Savioke.

2018 marked another stage of development as the North American corporate headquarters of Swisslog Healthcare established a new foundation in Broomfield, CO, part of the Denver-Boulder technology corridor. In August, a grand opening ceremony signified the launch of the company's Technology Center and Automation Academy (TC/AA). The Technology Center serves as the manufacturing and distribution hub for global TransLogic pneumatic tube system (PTS) projects.

Customers and partners are invited to experience the new brand brought to life with the new Swisslog Healthcare logo and design work, including a new website.

About Swisslog Healthcare

Swisslog Healthcare provides integrated medication supply chain solutions to hospitals and health systems to assist providers treat patients across the continuum of care. Integrating transport and pharmacy automation, value-added services, and intelligent software, Swisslog Healthcare enables healthcare providers to respond to patient's needs quickly and with greater accuracy. The company minimizes many sources of operational waste, so providers achieve higher levels of productivity to impact the well-being of patients in positive ways. For more information, visit www.swisslog-healthcare.com.

Swisslog Healthcare is a member of the KUKA Group, a leading global supplier of intelligent automation solutions. For more information, visit www.kuka.com.

