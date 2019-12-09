Swisslog Healthcare Launches Medication Management Evolution at the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists Midyear Clinical Meeting

"The new branding is a visual representation of a transformation unfolding over the last few years at Swisslog Healthcare," explains Cory Kwarta, President of Swisslog Healthcare, North America. "Our strategic investments in Talyst and PipelineRx, as well as our partnership with Savioke, have strengthened our pharmacy automation capabilities and extended our reach into post-acute care settings. In combination with our leadership in material transport, we are uniquely positioned to deliver connectivity across the medication supply chain."

Swisslog Healthcare has played a critical role in medication management since 1953, with the installation of the first pneumatic tube system in a North American hospital. Today, in the United States alone, more than 450,000 medications are delivered to patients every day through the company's TransLogic® Pneumatic Tube System. In addition to innovation in pharmacy transport, the company was also one of the first to bring pharmacy robotics to market in the United States, including the PillPick® Automated Packaging and Dispensing System and BoxPicker® Automated Pharmacy Storage System.

By combining their market dominance in transport automation with leadership in pharmacy robotics, Swisslog Healthcare aims to redefine what it means to provide full-service medication management solutions. The value of this union is most evident through the company's Delivery Manager software, a product that enables pharmacy and nursing to track medications throughout the delivery process.

"Hospitals are facing increasing pressure to understand the complete chain of custody for medications and are looking to companies like Swisslog Healthcare to help them get a full picture of their medication supply chain," explains Anthony Pugliese, Senior Vice President of Sales for Swisslog Healthcare. "With more and more health systems choosing to centrally distribute from offsite consolidated service centers, there is an even greater need to understand the movement of medications throughout a network."

The brand's new corporate identity will make its debut at the ASHP meeting this December. Supporting this fresh approach, booth visitors will also discover:

the impact of autonomous service robots for hospital pharmacies

opportunities for increased security in pneumatic tube deliveries

approaches for minimizing human error through integrated automation

strategies for improving adherence by automating meds-to-beds workflows

For more information on what to expect from Swisslog Healthcare at this year's conference, visit www.swisslog-healthcare.com/ASHP19.

