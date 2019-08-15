Swisslog Healthcare Reflects on Year Anniversary of Technology Center Grand Opening

As milestones go, the grand opening event marked a culmination of company achievements in 2018, beginning with the successful relocation of corporate headquarters for North America operations to Westminster, with those offices just a short walk from the Technology Center and Automation Academy .

By design, the multi-purpose Technology Center encourages new product and solution innovation by co-locating engineering, manufacturing, and customer care departments. A working inventory of transport automation products and equipment dating back forty years serve as reference assets to assist employees problem-solving various equipment configurations owned by hospital customers. The showroom of fully functional transport and pharmacy automation devices installed in the Automation Academy support customer training programs as well as the timely resolution of service inquiries received by the customer care center.

"When we set objectives for a fiscal year, we factor in the previous years' hits and misses. Both the corporate relocation and the opening of our flagship innovation center were significant endeavors for us in 2018. A shared clarity of purpose – what type of foundation we wanted to build for our North America operations – and deep collaboration across functional teams and departments put us in a strong position to pursue big goals in 2019," commented Michael Blondin, VP of Solutions Management and Marketing. "The realization of our Technology Center and Automation Academy demonstrates our commitment to helping hospitals deliver better care through the deployment of our technology. Westminster has been a good match for us, providing access to a rich talent pool to help bring our goals to life. Since relocating our office here, we've brought 90 new employees on board in the local market. Our plans include hiring 75 more over the next year."

The Westminster Chamber of Commerce recognized Swisslog Healthcare for its contributions leading to the attraction of future residents and businesses. The Chamber selected the company as the 2018 Outstanding Large Business of the Year.

"We're glad to do business in Westminster. The proximity to air travel makes it easy for customers and potential customers to experience the Technology Center, and the skill set of the area workforce enhances the work we do here. We want to lead change for better patient care," added Blondin.

About Swisslog Healthcare

Swisslog Healthcare is a leading supplier of solutions and services for material transport, medication management and supply chain management. Swisslog Healthcare has installed facility-wide transport and pharmacy automation systems in more than 3,000 hospitals worldwide. The company offers integrated solutions from a single source – from consulting to design, implementation to lifetime customer service. For more information, visit www.swisslog.com/healthcare.

Swisslog Healthcare is a member of the KUKA Group, a leading global supplier of intelligent automation solutions. For more information, visit www.kuka.com.

SOURCE Swisslog Healthcare

Related Links

http://www.swisslog.com

