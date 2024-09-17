Swisslog's SynQ powered AutoStore solution to automate parts distribution for Komatsu's Tennessee distribution center

ATLANTA, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Swisslog, leading provider of best-in-class warehouse automation and software, has announced that Komatsu will install a Swisslog Automation Solution within its Ripley, Tennessee distribution center to meet its growing omni-channel distribution needs. Designed by Swisslog experts, the solution features the AutoStore system optimized by Swisslog's SynQ software. The solution is expected to be operational by January 2025.

AutoStore empowered by Swisslog

The automation solution from Swisslog supports Komatsu's emphasis on innovation and will enable its state-of-the-art parts and service program in the USA. It will be the second system globally with Swisslog's integration of AutoStore and SynQ, with the first system being installed in Australia in 2024.

The existing 685,00 square-foot Ripley, Tennessee distribution center serves as a critical hub for parts and equipment, containing parts needed for Komatsu's heavy construction equipment. The automation solution, which contains 16,000 bins and nine robots, is designed to help ensure timely delivery for its dealers and their end customers. Swisslog automation experts worked with Komatsu to integrate the system into the existing facility and operations so that it will not interrupt existing operations.

The automation solution to be deployed in the facility operates on Swisslog's SynQ software, which provides warehouse execution, material flow and automation control system functionality in a single, modular platform. It can integrate seamlessly with existing warehouse management systems (WMS) to orchestrate the material flow.

"We are thrilled to partner with Komatsu to automate its second distribution center globally with AutoStore and our SynQ software to help ensure fast turnaround times for parts delivery," said Sean Wallingford, president and CEO of Swisslog Americas. "We designed the automation solution to easily grow as the need for capacity is expected to increase. The system helps ensure continuous operation as Komatsu expands capacity to handle more parts."

As an experienced integrator of AutoStore, Swisslog currently has over 400 AutoStore projects worldwide.

For more information on AutoStore by Swisslog, visit www.swisslog.com/autostore.

About Swisslog

Swisslog delivers data-driven & robotic solutions for your logistics automation alongside reliable, modular service concepts. Collaborating with forward-thinking companies, we are committed to setting new standards in warehouse automation to provide future-proof products and solutions. As part of the KUKA Group, our customers trust the competence of our passionate employees – more than 15,000 people working across the globe.

www.swisslog.com & www.kuka.com

SOURCE Swisslog Logistics, Inc.