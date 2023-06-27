SwissOne IOTA Shimmer Opportunities Fund ("SISO") is a new fund from SwissOne Capital AG dedicated to projects building on Shimmer and IOTA in order to support the growing ecosystems

ZUG, Switzerland, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SwissOne Capital AG, a specialized digital asset manager focused on cryptocurrencies and blockchain-related investments, has launched the SwissOne IOTA Shimmer Opportunities Fund ("SISO"), a new fund dedicated to Shimmer and IOTA.

The fund will invest in the leading projects and essential infrastructure, offering institutional and qualified investors access to assets and equity holdings in both growing networks.

SwissOne Launches First-ever Fund to Support the Shimmer and IOTA Ecosystems

SISO will be registered as a close-ended limited partnership in Luxembourg with a minimum starting investment of €10,000.

"We're excited to launch this fund and offer our clients early access to projects building within the Shimmer and IOTA ecosystem," says Steffen Bassler, CEO of SwissOne Capital. "With ShimmerEVM rolling out we believe this is the perfect time to launch a dedicated fund. We're committed to working with the Tangle Ecosystem Association to ensure that the fund is managed in the best interests of our clients."

IOTA is a pioneering open-source distributed ledger technology (DLT) that utilizes a directed acyclic graph (DAG) structure, instead of a traditional blockchain, to provide a more efficient and scalable Layer 1 (L1) network.

Shimmer is the incentivized L1 staging and validation network of the IOTA DLT. It allows developers to build and launch innovative decentralized applications (dApps) and ecosystems and test new features before they become available on the IOTA mainnet.

"ShimmerEVM is the first of many Smart Contract Chains on Shimmer and adds unique features and capabilities to EVM, giving builders a user-friendly and expanded set of tools to build novel web3 applications," says Dominik Schiener, the Co-Founder of IOTA.

"With the introduction of EVM-compatible smart contracts, Shimmer and IOTA kick off a new era of growth fueled by crypto-native use cases, primarily in DeFi, NFTs, gaming, and more. We're thrilled to see SwissOne Capital's commitment to investing in projects across the ecosystem and to see SISO grow alongside the community," Schiener continues.

SISO, which was created in collaboration between SwissOne Capital and the Tangle Ecosystem Association ("TEA"), a Swiss-based association that supports builders utilizing IOTA's technology, aims to foster long-term sustainable growth in the Shimmer and IOTA networks.

The strategy of SISO involves taking advantage of asymmetric risk-return investment opportunities and mitigating downside risks.

It also includes a wide range of opportunities across the ecosystem of projects, starting with activities in Decentralized Finance (DeFi) that generate attractive yields, such as liquidity pools, automatic market makers, and lending pools.

Investing with a seasoned management team has several advantages. Investors can share the costs of due diligence, benefit from risk management techniques, save time, and gain early access to projects.

At the same time, investing with the management team allows for independent investment decision-making. SwissOne Capital only partners with highly respected, trusted, and regulated vendors and follows the strictest possible protocols when authorizing transactions via multi-signature authorization. SISO is the latest opportunity for investors that meets these rigorous standards.

More information about SwissOne Capital and the SwissOne IOTA Shimmer Opportunities Fund is available at https://www.swissone.capital/

To learn more about SwissOne Capital AG, or to schedule an interview with their team, please call +1-603-306-3645 or e-mail [email protected]. You can also learn more at the SwissOne Capital AG website at https://www.swissone.capital.

About SwissOne Capital AG

SwissOne Capital is a niche asset manager with a focus on institutional-grade crypto and blockchain investment funds. You can also learn more at the SwissOne Capital AG website.

About IOTA

At the heart of IOTA's technology is the Tangle, which is an open, feeless and highly scalable distributed ledger. Designed to support frictionless value and data transfer, the Tangle is a DLT infrastructure for Web3 applications and digital economies. Unlike blockchain alternatives, the Tangle allows transactions to be added in parallel; it also boasts low resource requirements, as well as zero-fee and fast transactions with finality within seconds. The IOTA token is the native currency on the IOTA network. It is used to transfer value and data and enable feeless micro-payments.

About Shimmer

Shimmer is the official L1 staging and validation network of IOTA's distributed ledger technology (DLT). It is a rapid innovation playground with short development cycles, allowing developers to build applications and use features that are not yet available on the IOTA mainnet.

Similar to the IOTA network, Shimmer is built on a UTXO-based parallelized, directed acyclic graph (DAG), guaranteeing higher scalability than conventional Blockchains, and it provides the core building blocks for a scalable, modular multi-chain architecture.

Shimmer ensures interoperability and composability of L2 smart contract chains and is capable of connecting any type or flavor of L2 smart contract chain anchored to it. With its unique tokenization framework, Shimmer will become a multi-asset ledger for minting and transfer of native assets without middlemen or crippling gas fees.

About Tangle Ecosystem Association

Tangle Ecosystem Association ("TEA") is an association based in Zug, Switzerland, with its main objective of educating, growing awareness, and supporting builders and developers in the development of L1 and L2 DAG-based distributed ledgers, frameworks, and solutions that utilize the IOTA Tangle.

