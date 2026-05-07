swisstech brings 7 Innovative Swiss Startups to Web Summit Vancouver for the First Time

Switzerland makes its inaugural appearance at North America's premier tech conference, May 11–14, 2026, Vancouver Convention Centre, Vancouver, Canada

ZURICH, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Switzerland's Inaugural Appearance at Web Summit Vancouver

In a milestone for Swiss innovation on the North American stage, Swiss Business Hub Canada & USA, the Consulate General of Switzerland Vancouver, Switzerland Global Enterprise (S-GE), and Presence Switzerland are proud to announce that Switzerland will participate in Web Summit Vancouver for the first time.

Under the theme "Smarter World, Swiss Precision: AI Meets Real Life," the swisstech pavilion will feature 7 pioneering Swiss startups exhibiting at the Vancouver Convention Centre from May 11 to 14, 2026, Stand E136, bringing cutting-edge solutions in computer vision, robotics, water intelligence, urban mobility, audio health, sports technology, and AI-driven productivity to an audience of global investors, partners, and industry leaders.

This inaugural presence reflects Switzerland's ambition to strengthen its ties with the North American technology ecosystem and position Swiss startups as partners of choice for companies and investors operating across the Americas and Asia-Pacific.

The 7 swisstech Startups at Web Summit Vancouver 2026

AudioVitality

Pioneers audio health technology that uses sound-based diagnostics and personalized audio experiences to support cognitive performance, wellbeing, and hearing health.

https://www.audiovitality.com/

Computer Vision AG

Develops Emeralgo, an FDA-cleared AI that reads musculoskeletal MRI scans and delivers structured radiology reports in minutes, detecting spinal stenosis, disk degeneration, fractures, and ACL injuries.

https://computervision.swiss

Droople

Provides an AI-powered water intelligence platform that gives businesses real-time visibility into water usage, helping reduce consumption and operational costs at scale.

https://www.droople.com/

EquipSport

Builds a digital marketplace and management platform connecting sports clubs, federations, and athletes with the equipment, services, and partners they need to perform at their best.

https://equip.sport/

goNeon

Creates next-generation urban mobility and smart city solutions, leveraging connectivity and data intelligence to make cities more efficient, sustainable, and livable.

https://goneon.city/

Kemaro

Develops autonomous industrial cleaning robots powered by advanced AI, enabling continuous, cost-efficient floor cleaning in large-scale manufacturing and logistics environments.

https://www.kemaro.ch/

Qibud Sàrl

Offers an AI-driven agility and productivity platform designed to help organizations streamline decision-making, prioritize workloads, and accelerate business execution.

https://qibud.ai/

Switzerland Meets North America: Business Connect Breakfast

Members of the press, investors and business partners are invited to a breakfast to meet the Swiss Government, Business Location Switzerland and the Swiss startups. This private event will take place on Tuesday, May 12, at 8:00am PT, location is revealed upon registration (4-minute walk from Web Summit).

Private breakfast registration: https://luma.com/m2cxvvun.

Event contact: [email protected].

Press & Meetings

Members of the press and interested investors and business partners are invited to schedule meetings with swisstech representatives at the Web Summit Vancouver swisstech booth.

Switzerland Global Enterprise (S-GE)

Switzerland Global Enterprise (S-GE) is the official Swiss organization for export and investment promotion, represented in 30 countries worldwide. S-GE supports Swiss SMEs in their international business activities and helps innovative international companies settle in Switzerland. For more information, visit: www.s-ge.com .

Presence Switzerland

Presence Switzerland, part of the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA), promotes Switzerland's image and strengthens its international presence. It fosters understanding of the country's diversity and strengths through campaigns, global projects, and digital marketing, and manages Switzerland's participation in major international events. For more information, visit: www.eda.admin.ch .

swisstech

swisstech is a private-public initiative supported by Presence Switzerland, Innosuisse, Swissnex, and Switzerland Global Enterprise. The campaign aims to raise Switzerland's profile as a world-leading innovative location for business and to increase the visibility of its deep tech and state-of-the-art companies and research excellence abroad. For more information, visit: https://www.swiss.tech/.

Consulate General of Switzerland in Vancouver

As the official representation of Switzerland in Western Canada, the Consulate General of Switzerland promotes bilateral relations in the areas of economy, science, technology, and innovation in its designated regional consular district. For more information, visit: https://www.eda.admin.ch/vancouver.

Business Location Switzerland (BLS)

Business Location Switzerland is a direct connection to one of Europe's most business-friendly environments. Backed by a national network of experts and local partners, BLS support U.S. companies with personalized guidance and market-entry services as they look to expand into Europe. From first conversations to post-launch support, BLS helps evaluate, set up, and grow with confidence in a competitive European market. For more information, visit: https://businesslocation.swiss/.

Press Kits : https://bit.ly/484QJ2D

Logos (swisstech, Switzerland Global Enterprise): https://bit.ly/4sFWPhi

Social Media :

swisstech

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/discover-swisstech/

X: https://x.com/SwissTech

Swiss Business Hubs Canada and USA

LinkedIn SBH Canada: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/swissbusinesshubcanada/

LinkedIn SBH USA: https://www.linkedin.com/company/swiss-business-hub-usa/

Consulate General of Switzerland in Vancouver

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/swisscg_vancouver/

Business Location Switzerland

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/business-location-switzerland/

SOURCE Swiss Business Hub USA