SWISSTECH FOR AI & TECHNOLOGY AT CES 2025 FOSTERS INNOVATION WITH 32 INNOVATIVE STARTUPS

Press Release at: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1oov7UTKeD-OUoaFE7W28LR5uSBqoHqBt/edit?usp=sharing&ouid=108034730091211394530&rtpof=true&sd=true

SWISSTECH AT CES 2025:

Hall G Level 1 BOOTH # 61033 EUREKA PARK

Hall D Level 2 BOOTH # 50435 GLOBAL PAVILION

ZURICH, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Switzerland Global Enterprise https://www.s-ge.com/, the official Swiss agency for export and investment promotion, and Presence Switzerland, the Swiss government marketing and communication agency, announced today that swisstech https://www.swiss.tech/ will be presenting 32 new high-tech Swiss innovation start-ups at CES 2025, focusing on exciting advancements in Artificial Intelligence and new technologies in the fields of AI and Robotics, AR/VR/XR, Cleantech, EdTech, HealthTech, ICT, and Lifestyle. CES 2025 will be held January 7-10, 2025 in Las Vegas.

SWISSTECH FOR AI & TECHNOLOGY AT CES 2025 Post this S-GE swisstech

With the theme, "Step into the future: Experience Swiss AI innovation," swisstech will present two dedicated pavilions at CES at the Venetian featuring Switzerland's leadership in Artificial Intelligence, innovation, and its thriving business ecosystems. An example is the recent debut of one of the fastest computers in the world, the new ethical supercomputer Alps, which strongly contributes to research infrastructure.

Switzerland's leadership in ethical and cutting-edge AI innovation will take center stage at CES 2025. Representing two of the nation's top research hubs, the ETH AI Center (https://ai.ethz.ch/) and the EPFL AI Center (https://ai.epfl.ch/), startups will showcase their pioneering work in responsible, transparent, and transformative AI solutions. These institutions are shaping the future of AI by fostering collaboration across industries, academia, and entrepreneurship. Visitors can also engage with dynamic workshops and live demonstrations from 32 innovative Swiss startups, such as identic.ai, E-Skimo, Mimic Robotics, Magnes, Wearin, Beekee, and including Neural Concept and SonixApp, highlighting how Swiss ingenuity continues to drive global technological advancement.

BOOTH 1: Swisstech Eureka Park, Booth #61033 (Venetian Expo, Hall G, Level 1)

AI & Robotics:

Absolute Magnetics: patented encoder technology enables robust, accurate, stray-field immune angle detection at an unmatched price-performance ratio https://absolute-magnetics.com/.

patented encoder technology enables robust, accurate, stray-field immune angle detection at an unmatched price-performance ratio https://absolute-magnetics.com/. E-Skimo™: takes ski mountaineering to new heights with electric-assist power, reducing uphill effort and making skiing accessible for all https://e-skimo.swiss/.

takes ski mountaineering to new heights with electric-assist power, reducing uphill effort and making skiing accessible for all https://e-skimo.swiss/. MaXerial: trains AI with 1 click - builds and deploys custom models instantly, no coding required https://www.maxerial.io/.

trains AI with 1 click - builds and deploys custom models instantly, no coding required https://www.maxerial.io/. MimicRobotics: develops scalable AI models for universal robotic manipulation, automating most complex/tedious manual labor tasks from retail to manufacturing https://www.mimicrobotics.com/.

develops scalable AI models for universal robotic manipulation, automating most complex/tedious manual labor tasks from retail to manufacturing https://www.mimicrobotics.com/. Neural Concept: 3D AI platform fully unlocks the potential of Engineering Intelligence, which places AI and data at the core of the product design process by transforming how engineers work, solving complex design challenges while allowing them to reduce development times by up to 75% https://www.neuralconcept.com/.

3D AI platform fully unlocks the potential of Engineering Intelligence, which places AI and data at the core of the product design process by transforming how engineers work, solving complex design challenges while allowing them to reduce development times by up to 75% https://www.neuralconcept.com/. Rimon Technologies: Digital Walter is an AI assistant that captures and retains expert knowledge in manufacturing to ensure operational continuity https://www.rimon.tech/.

Digital Walter is an AI assistant that captures and retains expert knowledge in manufacturing to ensure operational continuity https://www.rimon.tech/. Wearin: smart wearable tech for hazardous jobs. Detects incidents, monitors stress, and enhances safety with real-time alerts and AI insights https://wearin.tech/.

smart wearable tech for hazardous jobs. Detects incidents, monitors stress, and enhances safety with real-time alerts and AI insights https://wearin.tech/. Scrona: sets new standards in micro manufacturing with ultra-precise, high-speed digital printing - world-record holders in miniature printing technology https://www.scrona.com/.

CleanTech/Renewable Energy:

Aerospec: Aerosol InfraRed (AIR) monitor autonomously analyzes particulate pollution's composition and sources, delivering cost-effective insights to improve air quality https://aerospec.ch/.

Aerosol InfraRed (AIR) monitor autonomously analyzes particulate pollution's composition and sources, delivering cost-effective insights to improve air quality https://aerospec.ch/. Enerdrape: panels transform underground spaces into renewable energy sources, enabling sustainable heating and cooling without drilling https://enerdrape.com/.

panels transform underground spaces into renewable energy sources, enabling sustainable heating and cooling without drilling https://enerdrape.com/. GraphEnergyTech: unlocks graphene's potential with Graphene Conductive Paste that boosts efficiency, durability, and affordability in solar cells and electronics https://graphenergytech.com/.

unlocks graphene's potential with Graphene Conductive Paste that boosts efficiency, durability, and affordability in solar cells and electronics https://graphenergytech.com/. Perovskia Solar: world's most efficient, custom-designed indoor/outdoor solar cells power devices, even in low-light conditions https://perovskia.solar/.

world's most efficient, custom-designed indoor/outdoor solar cells power devices, even in low-light conditions https://perovskia.solar/. Lifehive: protecting honeybees with heat-based technology that eradicates Varroa and viruses - effective, safe, and chemical-free https://www.lifehive.ch.

protecting honeybees with heat-based technology that eradicates Varroa and viruses - effective, safe, and chemical-free https://www.lifehive.ch. Swistor: advanced ultracapacitors for instant power and long-lasting performance boosting efficiency in consumer electronics, data centers, and industrial systems https://www.swistor.com/.

EdTech:

AckTao: cybersecurity meets 3D gaming - no downloads needed, fully customizable, LMS compatible, and fun for all https://acktao.com/.

cybersecurity meets 3D gaming - no downloads needed, fully customizable, LMS compatible, and fun for all https://acktao.com/. Beekee: standalone portable device that creates digital classrooms anywhere, enabling a class full of learners to access educational content without internet or power https://beekee.ch/.

standalone portable device that creates digital classrooms anywhere, enabling a class full of learners to access educational content without internet or power https://beekee.ch/. Swip: screen-free gaming experience that keeps kids active and engaged, building skills with real-time feedback and interactive play https://www.spin-and-play.com/en.

HealthTech:

Calopad: world's thinnest FDA-certified wearable for targeted, side-effect-free deep heat and cold therapy for pain relief and recovery https://www.calopad.com/.

world's thinnest FDA-certified wearable for targeted, side-effect-free deep heat and cold therapy for pain relief and recovery https://www.calopad.com/. Magnes: NUSHU smart shoes combining AI-driven gait analysis with real-time vibrotactile feedback to empower patients with neurological disorders to walk more confidently https://www.magnes.ch/.

NUSHU smart shoes combining AI-driven gait analysis with real-time vibrotactile feedback to empower patients with neurological disorders to walk more confidently https://www.magnes.ch/. Nutrix: launches gSense, a digital AI remote monitoring health platform and CES Innovation Awards® 2025 winner CortiSense, the first non-invasive stress hormone monitoring sensor for at-home use, boosting mental/metabolic health, https://nutrix.tech/.

launches gSense, a digital AI remote monitoring health platform and CortiSense, the first non-invasive stress hormone monitoring sensor for at-home use, boosting mental/metabolic health, https://nutrix.tech/. Senbiosys: VELIA smart ring blends elegance with breakthrough sensor technology, delivering precise, personalized insights to elevate your self-awareness https://www.veliaring.com/.

ICT/Enterprise:

Csky.ai: secure, real-time AI transcription and automated reporting with absolute privacy - your data stays on your device https://www.csky.ai/.

secure, real-time AI transcription and automated reporting with absolute privacy - your data stays on your device https://www.csky.ai/. IdenticAI: instantly turns product photos into 3D and AR for e-commerce, cutting costs by 70% and boosting customer engagement and sales https://identic.ai/.

instantly turns product photos into 3D and AR for e-commerce, cutting costs by 70% and boosting customer engagement and sales https://identic.ai/. Sonix: first AI-powered, zero-latency voice chat for gamers combined with a 3D avatar digital skin marketplace to elevate fan engagement https://www.sonixapp.com/.

Switzerland:

Swiss Impact (Embassy of Switzerland in USA): Discover Switzerland's positive impact in the United States in the fields of innovation, economic relations, sustainability, culture, and international partnerships https://swissimpactusa.com/.

BOOTH 2: Swisstech Venetian Global Pavilion Booth #50435 (Venetian Expo Level 2 Hall D)

AI & Robotics:

Algorized: people-sensing software platform for presence detection and vital signs monitoring for any UWB radar sensor https://www.algorized.com/.

people-sensing software platform for presence detection and vital signs monitoring for any UWB radar sensor https://www.algorized.com/. Ecorobotix: transforms agriculture with AI-driven precision sprayers that cut chemical use, conserve resources, and boost crop yields - better for farmers and the planet https://ecorobotix.com/en/.

transforms agriculture with AI-driven precision sprayers that cut chemical use, conserve resources, and boost crop yields - better for farmers and the planet https://ecorobotix.com/en/. Hemargroup: turning electronic visions into Swiss precision realities - your pathway from prototype to production excellence https://www.hemargroup.ch/en/.

AR/VR/XR:

Sensoryx: precise sub-millimeter custom 3D tracking for improved accuracy for the metaverse https://sensoryx.tech/.

CleanTech/Renewable Energy:

GreenGT: NGT75 fuel cell system delivers 75kW of efficient, adaptable energy with compact, customizable design, empowering OEMs with sustainable power solutions https://greengt.ch/.

EdTech:

Swip: screen-free gaming experience that keeps kids active and engaged, building skills with real-time feedback and interactive play https://www.spin-and-play.com/en.

ICT/Enterprise:

Global ID: next-gen private biometric authentication with multi-view finger vein recognition technology https://globalid.swiss/en/.

next-gen private biometric authentication with multi-view finger vein recognition technology https://globalid.swiss/en/. Hypergate: mobile Kerberos Single Sign-On (SSO) for Android - secure and seamless authentication for on-premises and hybrid environments https://hypergate.com/.

Lifestyle:

AVAtronics: harnessing AI to reduce noise and enhance speech for a quieter, more harmonious world https://www.avatronics.com/.

SCHEDULE SWISSTECH PRESS MEETINGS AT:

Booth 1: swisstech at Eureka Park Booth #61033 (Level 1, Hall G) schedule at: https://calendly.com/swisstech-ces2025-eurekapark/booth-61033

https://calendly.com/swisstech-ces2025-eurekapark/booth-61033 Booth 2: swisstech at Global Pavilion Booth #50435 (Level 2, Hall A-D) schedule at: https://calendly.com/swisstech-ces2025-globalpavilion/booth-50435

About Switzerland Global Enterprise

Switzerland Global Enterprise (S-GE) https://www.s-ge.com/ is the official Swiss organization for export and investment promotion represented in 30 countries all over the world. S-GE supports Swiss SMEs in their international businesses and helps innovative international companies settle in Switzerland. S-GE relies on a unique network of national and international partners that allows them to create added value for their customers and prosperity for Switzerland. For more information, see: https://www.s-ge.com/ .

About Presence Switzerland

Presence Switzerland (PRS), part of the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA), promotes Switzerland's image and strengthens its international presence. It fosters understanding and showcases the country's diversity and strengths through campaigns, global projects, digital marketing, and hosting visits. PRS also manages Switzerland's participation in major events like World Expos and tech fairs. For more information, see: https://www.eda.admin.ch/eda/en/fdfa/fdfa/organisation-fdfa/general-secretariat/presence-switzerland.html

About swisstech

swisstech is a private-public initiative supported by Presence Switzerland, Innosuisse, Swissnex, and Switzerland Global Enterprise. The swisstech campaign aims to raise Switzerland's profile as a world-leading innovative location for business and to increase the visibility of its deep tech and state-of-the-art companies as well as of its research excellence abroad. For more information, see: https://swiss.tech/

Photos:

swisstech logo: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1std5xZGOmFz7JAiYVjXVnWQMv7lx0vQR/view?usp=sharing

Switzerland Global Enterprise logo: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1HSqyb-9ysI3TnermWcXyXaAJu6uX-4hh/view?usp=sharing

Press Kits: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Epl5SasODluVCdJuba7y7dtMAXrras9V?usp=sharing

Social Media:

X: https://twitter.com/SBH_USA

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/swiss-business-hub-usa/mycompany/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/swissbusinesshub_usa/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/enablingnewbusiness

Swisstech

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/66603619/admin/dashboard

X: https://x.com/SwissTech

SOURCE Swiss Business Hub USA