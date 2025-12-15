SwisxFunded.com Officially Launches Worldwide -- Instant Funding Up to $50,000 Now Available for Global Traders
Dec 15, 2025, 08:23 ET
DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SwisxFunded.com proudly announces the official worldwide launch of its innovative prop trading platform, offering Instant Funding Accounts up to $50,000 to traders across every continent. The platform is built for global traders seeking transparent rules, fast payouts, and immediate access to real trading capital — without the delays, challenges, or hidden restrictions found in traditional prop firms.
SwisxFunded enters the market with a mission to empower traders everywhere with fair, simple, and scalable funding solutions.
Instant Funding for Traders Worldwide
Traders from North America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East can now access instant live capital and start trading immediately.
Key Features:
- Instant Funding Up To $50,000
- 5% Daily Drawdown Limit
- 10% Total Monthly Drawdown
- 70% Profit Share
- Weekly Payouts
- No Hidden Rules — 100% Transparency
SwisxFunded is positioned to become one of the most trader-friendly global prop firms in the industry.
Clean & Simple Rule Structure
To maintain fairness and risk control, SwisxFunded enforces straightforward rules:
- No trading 5 minutes before and 5 minutes after high-impact news
- No secret restrictions or manipulative conditions
- No challenge phases or complicated evaluations
The entire rulebook is designed to support consistent traders — not trap them.
Trade All Major Global Markets
SwisxFunded provides a multi-asset trading environment including:
- Forex Currency Pairs
- Gold & Other Metals
- Cryptocurrencies
- Equities & Indices
With deep liquidity, low spreads, and institutional-grade execution, traders worldwide can trade their preferred markets under stable conditions.
A New Standard for Prop Trading
SwisxFunded sets out to lead the global prop trading industry with:
- Faster onboarding
- Simpler risk rules
- Clear payouts
- Transparent operations
- Real trader support
The firm aims to build a global community of skilled, profitable traders by offering capital access without unnecessary complications.
Leadership Statement
Prabhjot Singh, Chief Marketing Officer for SwisxFunded stated:
"Our vision is global. Traders around the world deserve a clean, instant, and trustworthy funding model. With SwisxFunded, any skilled trader — from any country — can access capital and scale their trading career without barriers."
What's Coming Next
SwisxFunded's global roadmap includes:
- Scaling plan for consistent traders
- Copy trading system
- Crypto payout options
- Trader leaderboard
- Loyalty and reward programs
- Affiliate and IB opportunities worldwide
- Crypto Debit Card physical or virtual
- Rewards Coin
About SwisxFunded.com
SwisxFunded.com is a global proprietary trading firm offering instant funded accounts, transparent rules, and weekly payouts to traders worldwide. Its mission is to empower traders with reliable capital access and a fair trading environment.
Media Contact
SwisxFunded – Global Media Relations
[email protected]
www.SwisxFunded.com
Contact:
Mr. GOURAV BHARDWAJ
Swisx Global LLC
[email protected]
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2845504/SwisxFunded.jpg
