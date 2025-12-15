SwisxFunded.com Officially Launches Worldwide -- Instant Funding Up to $50,000 Now Available for Global Traders

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SwisxFunded.com proudly announces the official worldwide launch of its innovative prop trading platform, offering Instant Funding Accounts up to $50,000 to traders across every continent. The platform is built for global traders seeking transparent rules, fast payouts, and immediate access to real trading capital — without the delays, challenges, or hidden restrictions found in traditional prop firms.

SwisxFunded enters the market with a mission to empower traders everywhere with fair, simple, and scalable funding solutions.

Instant Funding for Traders Worldwide

Traders from North America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East can now access instant live capital and start trading immediately.

Key Features:

Instant Funding Up To $50,000

5% Daily Drawdown Limit

10% Total Monthly Drawdown

70% Profit Share

Weekly Payouts

No Hidden Rules — 100% Transparency

SwisxFunded is positioned to become one of the most trader-friendly global prop firms in the industry.

Clean & Simple Rule Structure

To maintain fairness and risk control, SwisxFunded enforces straightforward rules:

No trading 5 minutes before and 5 minutes after high-impact news

No secret restrictions or manipulative conditions

No challenge phases or complicated evaluations

The entire rulebook is designed to support consistent traders — not trap them.

Trade All Major Global Markets

SwisxFunded provides a multi-asset trading environment including:

Forex Currency Pairs

Gold & Other Metals

Cryptocurrencies

Equities & Indices

With deep liquidity, low spreads, and institutional-grade execution, traders worldwide can trade their preferred markets under stable conditions.

A New Standard for Prop Trading

SwisxFunded sets out to lead the global prop trading industry with:

Faster onboarding

Simpler risk rules

Clear payouts

Transparent operations

Real trader support

The firm aims to build a global community of skilled, profitable traders by offering capital access without unnecessary complications.

Leadership Statement

Prabhjot Singh, Chief Marketing Officer for SwisxFunded stated:

"Our vision is global. Traders around the world deserve a clean, instant, and trustworthy funding model. With SwisxFunded, any skilled trader — from any country — can access capital and scale their trading career without barriers."

What's Coming Next

SwisxFunded's global roadmap includes:

Scaling plan for consistent traders

Copy trading system

Crypto payout options

payout options Trader leaderboard

Loyalty and reward programs

Affiliate and IB opportunities worldwide

Crypto Debit Card physical or virtual

Debit Card physical or virtual Rewards Coin

About SwisxFunded.com

SwisxFunded.com is a global proprietary trading firm offering instant funded accounts, transparent rules, and weekly payouts to traders worldwide. Its mission is to empower traders with reliable capital access and a fair trading environment.

Media Contact

SwisxFunded – Global Media Relations

[email protected]

www.SwisxFunded.com

Contact:

Mr. GOURAV BHARDWAJ

Swisx Global LLC

[email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2845504/SwisxFunded.jpg

SOURCE SwisxFunded.com