Swit Global Collaboration Platform Unveils Version 2.0 with Innovative Pricing Plans

  • Groundbreaking plan options for small-scale organizations
  • Support for multiple languages, automation, integrated apps, and other tools to propel global expansion and company-wide growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Swit Technologies Inc. (CEO Josh Lee), a global Work OS solution provider, announced the release of Swit 2.0. This update offers a more user-friendly interface and an All-and-One product with the flexibility to move between individual plans and bundled packages.

(Image of Swit 2.0 update = provided by Swit Technologies Inc.)
Swit 2.0 maintains its prior scalability and compatibility with other software while providing a more intuitive UI. This facilitates easier sharing across multiple workspaces in a single platform through functions such as channel messages, project management, private chat, goals management, automation, and approvals.

Swit also offers new plans that allow users to choose only Channels or Projects. Organizations with 25 or fewer members have options for monthly plans starting at only $1 per person, and those with 100 or fewer members have options that start at $3 per person. This enables companies to choose only the Swit functions they need based on budget or team preference.

Medium to large-scale organizations can now enjoy a more robust SaaS Integrated Platform (SIP) environment, with enhanced third-party app integration, a developer platform, AI-powered automation, and support for 17 languages, making expansion across all divisions, affiliates, and global branches much more attainable.

Josh Lee, co-founder and CEO of Swit Technologies Inc., emphasized the aggressive pricing policy for the new update. "Compared to its predecessor and competitors, Swit 2.0 stands out for its diverse and advanced functionalities. It is specifically designed to help startups and growing organizations on their journey to becoming enterprises by offering unmatched price competitiveness and product flexibility. Compared to our competitors, users can save 88% on chat software and 90% on project management software by switching to Swit."

With the launch of 2.0, Swit is gearing up to focus on global market expansion, offering support for 17 languages and local currency payment options.

About Swit

Swit Technologies Inc., a future collaboration OS provider, was founded in 2018 in Silicon Valley. 'Swit' in its current form that combines messenger and task management features was officially launched in March, 2019. Featured on Silicon Valley's IT magazine CIO Review as one of the "Most Promising Remote Work Tech Solution Providers" and winning the "Growth Startup of the Year" by Startup Grind Global Conference in which 4,00 startups from 133 countries participate. Swit was recommended for Google Workspace as an innovative solution in 2022, and named to the world's largest enterprise software marketplace G2's Best Software List in project management for two years in a row. As of now, a cumulative number of 40,000 teams and businesses from 184 countries are using Swit.

