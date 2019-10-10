Swit Unveils First Teams Collaboration Solution to Serve SMB and Enterprise Teams

Before Swit, all existing collaboration tools were designed for small-sized "single" teams. This doesn't satisfy organizations that need multiple-team collaboration beyond single workspaces. If people wanted to create another workspace, they had to create one more account. Further, if they were working in one workspace, they didn't know what was going on in the other workspaces they belonged to. This caused confusion, bloat, and disjointed workflow, while mentions, messages, and other notifications piled up. Swit Premium provides the cross-workspace features today's teams need.

The Swit Premium tier also aligns notifications and search across workspaces and teams to simplify work and speed collaboration. Search results are delivered from all channels, projects, and workspaces. This is a much faster way to find things. Similarly, customizable notifications from every workspace a Member belongs to can be managed in one convenient space.

"The main point we want to convey with the introduction of Swit Premium is that Swit is not one of many single-function apps that have or will eventually be killed off," commented Josh Lee, founder, and CEO of Swit. "The single 'Team Collaboration' category was developed too fast for a market that simply needed more. Swit benefits from being the last mover, introducing a new era for 'teams collaboration.' Swit Premium delivers innovative cross-workspace features and right-sized functionality to replace all others, and improve productivity in larger organizations as well as SMBs."

With any tier of Swit, Members can scale and build as many workspaces as they want with a single account. Swit was born to help businesses grow.

Swit Premium is $19.99/month after free trial. Designed for small and large organizations, even enterprise teams can easily try out Swit Premium. To find out more about Swit, Swit Premium, Swit Standard and Swit Free, just visit https://swit.io/home/pricing .

About Swit

Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Swit is the complete Teams Collaboration app. Venture-backed, Swit is used by businesses of all sizes across the United States and internationally. For more information please visit https://swit.io .

SOURCE Swit

Related Links

https://swit.io

