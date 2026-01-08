Switch 2 Accessories: A Look Back at What Gamers Chose in 2025

A complete guide to the best Switch 2 accessories for comfort, protection, and everyday gaming, from PlayVital.

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking back at 2025, the launch of Switch 2 sparked renewed excitement across the gaming community. While the console drew the spotlight, seasoned gamers know the experience is shaped by the accessories that follow.

Here's a recap of the Switch 2 accessories gamers consistently chose throughout the year.

All the Switch 2 Accessories You Need

1. Grip Cases — Designed for Longer Gaming

Handheld play remains one of the Switch 2's biggest strengths, but longer gaming sessions place higher demands on comfort. A well-designed grip case can reduce hand fatigue while providing everyday protection for the console.

In 2025, PlayVital introduced grip cases specifically designed for Switch 2, focusing on the following features:

Dual-shape ergonomic handles for different play styles

Refined surface finishing for a comfortable, non-slip grip

Precise cutouts for buttons, ports, and ventilation

For gamers who primarily use handheld mode, a grip case is often the most noticeable upgrade.

2. Thumb Grips — Small Detail, Big Upgrade

Thumb grips remain a favorite among Switch gamers, improving stick traction, reducing slippage, adding visual personality, and helping protect analog sticks from long-term wear.

Styles range from textured options for competitive play to minimalist and decorative designs. With brands like PlayVital offering a wide selection, thumb grips remain one of the most accessible upgrades in 2025.

3. Carrying Cases — Ready for Gaming on the Go

As more gamers play on the move, a reliable carrying case has become an essential Switch 2 accessory. The best designs balance protection, portability, and everyday convenience.

Gamers look for cases that protect the console, offer practical storage, and remain compact enough for a backpack. Brands like PlayVital design carrying cases around these core needs, with added features such as in-case charging.

4. Dust Protection — Protection Matters Even When Idle

As gaming setups become more diverse, personalization and protection have grown increasingly important. For many gamers, owning multiple consoles is now common, and even popular devices like the Switch 2 often sit idle.

This makes dust protection during non-use just as relevant. From lightweight nylon covers to more structured designs that balance aesthetics and functionality, brands like PlayVital offer options for different setups.

5. Looking Ahead

Switch 2 isn't just a new console — it marked an important chapter for Nintendo gamers in 2025. With the right accessories, gamers can noticeably improve comfort, protection, and overall gameplay experience.

As gamers move into the new year, many take time to review their setups and make final adjustments.

