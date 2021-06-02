Switch Announces Fifth Prime Expansion with Development of Exascale Data Center Campus in Texas

Switch recently announced the acquisition of Data Foundry, with properties capable of delivering over 500,000 square feet and 60 megawatts in Austin and Houston. With the addition of this new land, Switch's Texas technology campus ecosystem will be architected to provide over 2 million square feet and 185 megawatts of power upon completion. Switch expects to begin site preparation and permitting at The Rock Campus in the summer of 2021. Switch will continue its industry-leading commitment to sustainability by powering these facilities with 100 percent renewable energy.

"This is another transformative milestone in the growth of our company to further expand our geographic diversity to the central region of the U.S.," said Switch Founder and CEO Rob Roy. "To be strategically located alongside the Dell Technologies global headquarters is an opportunity to continue broadening our offerings of the world's most advanced data center infrastructure to current and future Switch clients."

"Since Dell was founded in 1984, we've seen Central Texas grow into a technology and innovation hub to the benefit of the entire community," said Dell Technologies Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Michael Dell. "With this agreement, we welcome Switch to a wonderful neighborhood, and at the same time continue to expand our relationships with leading data center service providers."

Switch, Dell Technologies and FedEx previously announced that the companies are working together to develop exascale multi-cloud edge infrastructure services to bring compute, storage and connectivity to the network edge and help customers overcome performance barriers for latency-sensitive applications.

About Switch

Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH), is the independent leader in exascale data center ecosystems, edge data center designs, industry-leading telecommunications solutions and next-generation technology innovation. Switch Founder and CEO Rob Roy has developed more than 750 issued and pending patent claims covering data center designs that have manifested into the company's world-renowned data centers and technology solutions.

We innovate to sustainably progress the digital foundation of the connected world with a focus on enterprise-class and emerging hybrid cloud solutions. The Switch PRIMES, located in Las Vegas and Tahoe Reno, Nevada; Grand Rapids, Michigan; and Atlanta, Georgia are the world's most powerful exascale data center campus ecosystems with low latency to major U.S. markets. Visit switch.com for more information or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future development and services, and expectations regarding pending acquisitions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Switch as of the date hereof, and Switch disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. For additional information regarding forward-looking statements, please refer to discussions under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation" and elsewhere in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in our other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Switch's SEC filings are available on the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.switch.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

