Switch Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) ("Switch") today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

"Switch's revenue growth continued to accelerate in the third quarter, resulting from strong year-to-date bookings and favorable execution across the organization," said Rob Roy, CEO, chairman and founder of Switch. "Over the past year Switch has delivered on its commitment to build a world class enterprise sales organization to match its best in class technology infrastructure platform. With our senior sales leadership team now firmly in place, we believe Switch is uniquely positioned to entrench itself as a leading destination for mission critical enterprise colocation and secure hybrid cloud ecosystems."

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Total revenue of $117.6 million , compared to $102.8 million for the same quarter in 2018, an increase of 14.4%.

, compared to for the same quarter in 2018, an increase of 14.4%. Income from operations of $18.1 million , compared to $12.5 million for the same quarter last year, an increase of 44.7%. Income from operations in the third quarter of 2019 also included $1.2 million in additional depreciation and amortization expense.

, compared to for the same quarter last year, an increase of 44.7%. Income from operations in the third quarter of 2019 also included in additional depreciation and amortization expense. Net income of $7.1 million , compared to $4.7 million for the same quarter in 2018. Net income in the third quarter of 2019 includes the impact of a $3.9 million loss on interest rate swaps, reducing net income by $0.02 per diluted share.

, compared to for the same quarter in 2018. Net income in the third quarter of 2019 includes the impact of a loss on interest rate swaps, reducing net income by per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA of $56.7 million , compared to $50.9 million for the same quarter in 2018, an increase of 11.4%. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 48.2%, compared to 49.5% in the year ago period.

, compared to for the same quarter in 2018, an increase of 11.4%. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 48.2%, compared to 49.5% in the year ago period. Capital expenditures of $121.2 million , compared to $60.4 million for the same quarter in 2018, an increase of 101%. Capital expenditures in the third quarter of 2019 include $28.9 million for the purchase of land parcels in The Core Campus.

, compared to for the same quarter in 2018, an increase of 101%. Capital expenditures in the third quarter of 2019 include for the purchase of land parcels in The Core Campus. Total signed contract value of $115 million , representing annualized revenue of $34 million at full deployment.

"Switch's strong third quarter financial results reflect a continuation of our organization's commitment to excellence, and a shared sense of ownership our employees have in the company's growth." said Thomas Morton, President of Switch. "We successfully negotiated several key customer contract renewals during Q3, signing multi-year extensions with six of our top 30 customers totaling more than $70 million in total contract value. This demonstrates the ongoing confidence that many of our largest and longest tenured clients have in the Switch value proposition."

"Customer activity levels in the third quarter remained robust; and we continue to be encouraged by the accelerated pace of revenue growth, particularly within our Citadel and Pyramid campus ecosystems," said Gabe Nacht, CFO of Switch. "Following another quarter of strong financial performance, we are once again increasing our outlook for 2019 revenue and adjusted EBITDA."

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2019, Switch's total debt outstanding, including capital lease obligations, net of cash and cash equivalents was $619.7 million, resulting in a net debt to Q3 2019 annualized Adjusted EBITDA(1) ratio of 2.7x. As of September 30, 2019, Switch had liquidity of $482.5 million, including cash and cash equivalents and availability under its revolver.

_____________________________ (1) Annualized Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as third quarter 2019 Adjusted EBITDA multiplied by four.

Capital Expenditures and Development

Capital expenditures for the third quarter totaled $121.2 million, or $92.3 million excluding land purchases. Maintenance capital expenditures were $1.8 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $3.3 million in the same period last year. Excluding land acquisitions, growth capital expenditures were $90.5 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $57.1 million in the same period last year. During the third quarter of 2019, Switch invested (i) $33.3 million for data center construction and improvements in The Core Campus, primarily related to its LAS VEGAS 10 and LAS VEGAS 11 facilities; (ii) $24.2 million in The Citadel Campus for the ongoing construction of two new sectors and additional power and cooling infrastructure; (iii) $6.4 million in The Pyramid Campus to facilitate additional customer expansion; and (iv) $28.4 million in The Keep Campus as we prepare for the opening of ATLANTA 1, with customer occupancy expected to commence in the first half of 2020.

Dividend

Switch today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.0294 per share of Switch's Class A common stock. The dividend will be payable on November 29, 2019 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 19, 2019. Prior to the payment of this dividend, Switch, Ltd. will make a cash distribution to all holders of record of common units of Switch, Ltd., including Switch, of $0.0294 per common unit.

Future declarations of dividends are subject to the determination and discretion of Switch's Board of Directors based on its consideration of many factors, including Switch's results of operations, financial condition, capital requirements, restrictions in Switch, Ltd.'s debt agreements and other factors that Switch's Board of Directors deems relevant.

Recent Business Highlights

Signed a four-year extension with a leading global semiconductor manufacturer (a top five existing customer) representing $12 million of annualized revenue in The Core Campus. The customer also signed a three-year expansion order representing $2.5 million of incremental annualized revenue for colocation services in The Citadel Campus.

of annualized revenue in The Core Campus. The customer also signed a three-year expansion order representing of incremental annualized revenue for colocation services in The Citadel Campus. Executed multi-year renewals with two multinational hospitality & gaming customers representing a combined total of more than $22 million in contract value.

in contract value. Following its initial deployment during Q1 2019, a major U.S. healthcare system operator has opted to accelerate its power ramp in The Citadel Campus, signing an expansion order that will generate $1.5 million of incremental annualized recurring revenue.

2019 Guidance

Switch is increasing its full year guidance as follows:

Revenue in the range of $454 million to $456 million , representing 12% growth at the midpoint.

to , representing 12% growth at the midpoint. Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $225 million to $229 million , representing 13% growth at the midpoint with a margin of 49.9%.

to , representing 13% growth at the midpoint with a margin of 49.9%. Capital expenditures, excluding land acquisitions, in the range of $245 million to $265 million .

Switch does not provide reconciliations for the non-GAAP financial measures included in the 2019 guidance above because we are unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items. This is due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations, including net income, depreciation and amortization expense, impairment charges, gains or losses on retirement of debt, gains or losses on interest rate swaps, and variations in effective tax rate, which are difficult to predict and estimate and are primarily dependent on future events, but which are excluded from Switch's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA.

Conference Call Information

Switch will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on November 7, 2019. Parties in the United States can access the call by dialing 888-317-6016, parties in Canada can access the call by dialing 855-669-9657, and international parties can access the call by dialing 412-317-6014. Request to be joined to the Switch Inc. earnings call.

The webcast will be accessible on Switch's investor relations website at investors.switch.com for one year. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, November 14, 2019. To access the replay, parties in the United States should dial 877-344-7529, parties in Canada should dial 855-669-9658, and international parties should dial 412-317-0088. The replay access code is 10135411.

Switch, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except per share data)



September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

(unaudited)



ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 52,478



$ 81,560 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $296 and $426, respectively 18,741



17,654 Prepaid expenses 6,962



6,781 Other current assets 2,428



2,332 Total current assets 80,609



108,327 Property and equipment, net 1,444,993



1,302,770 Long-term deposit 5,047



3,333 Deferred income taxes 90,115



28,550 Other assets 18,349



17,050 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,639,113



$ 1,460,030







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Long-term debt, current portion $ 6,000



$ 6,000 Accounts payable 17,476



20,501 Accrued salaries and benefits 12,626



5,258 Accrued expenses 13,875



9,778 Accrued construction payables 30,981



12,729 Deferred revenue, current portion 13,713



10,800 Customer deposits 10,442



9,962 Total current liabilities 105,113



75,028 Long-term debt, net 646,671



580,566 Capital lease obligations 19,466



19,466 Deferred revenue 36,847



22,260 Liabilities under tax receivable agreement 132,516



52,535 Other long-term liabilities 17,519



1,823 TOTAL LIABILITIES 958,132



751,678 Commitments and contingencies





STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:





Preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share, 10,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding —



— Class A common stock, $0.001 par value per share, 750,000 shares authorized, 84,357 and 55,218 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 84



55 Class B common stock, $0.001 par value per share, 300,000 shares authorized, 117,782 and 148,481 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 118



149 Class C common stock, $0.001 par value per share, 75,000 shares authorized, 42,945 shares issued and outstanding 43



43 Additional paid in capital 210,349



140,191 (Accumulated deficit) retained earnings (51)



2,693 Accumulated other comprehensive income 79



79 Total Switch, Inc. stockholders' equity 210,622



143,210 Noncontrolling interest 470,359



565,142 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 680,981



708,352 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,639,113



$ 1,460,030

Switch, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenue

$ 117,558



$ 102,768



$ 336,177



$ 302,646

Cost of revenue

62,112



59,150



177,301



169,200

Gross profit

55,446



43,618



158,876



133,446

Selling, general and administrative expense

37,314



31,086



104,612



95,676

Income from operations

18,132



12,532



54,264



37,770

Other income (expense):















Interest expense, including $409, $409, $1,227, and $1,227, respectively, in amortization of debt issuance costs

(6,743)



(7,409)



(21,212)



(19,826)

Equity in net losses of investments

—



—



—



(331)

Loss on interest rate swaps

(3,926)



—



(17,692)



—

Other

245



752



1,264



2,603

Total other expense

(10,424)



(6,657)



(37,640)



(17,554)

Income before income taxes

7,708



5,875



16,624



20,216

Income tax expense

(610)



(1,212)



(1,249)



(2,064)

Net income

7,098



4,663



15,375



18,152

Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

5,024



4,657



11,423



16,654

Net income attributable to Switch, Inc.

$ 2,074



$ 6



$ 3,952



$ 1,498



















Net income per share:















Basic

$ 0.02



$ —



$ 0.05



$ 0.03

Diluted

$ 0.02



$ —



$ 0.05



$ 0.03



















Weighted average shares used in computing net income per share:















Basic

84,135



50,669



72,566



43,063

Diluted

86,261



50,710



247,193



43,142



















Other comprehensive income:















Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax of $0

—



—



—



331

Comprehensive income

7,098



4,663



15,375



18,483

Less: comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interest

5,024



4,657



11,423



16,937

Comprehensive income attributable to Switch, Inc.

$ 2,074



$ 6



$ 3,952



$ 1,546



Switch, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income $ 7,098



$ 4,663



$ 15,375



$ 18,152

Interest expense 6,743



7,409



21,212



19,826

Interest income (94)



(575)



(659)



(2,001)

Income tax expense 610



1,212



1,249



2,064

Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 30,236



28,989



88,597



79,310

Loss on disposal of property and equipment 41



182



148



809

Loss on interest rate swaps 3,926



—



17,692



—

Equity-based compensation 7,310



7,628



22,898



28,194

Shareholder-related litigation expense 844



1,384



2,358



1,384

Equity in net losses of investments —



—



—



331

Adjusted EBITDA $ 56,714



$ 50,892



$ 168,870



$ 148,069



