Switch Appoints Madonna Park as Chief Financial Officer

Prominent financial leader will advance Switch's strategic growth to meet demand for mission-critical digital infrastructure

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Switch, the exascale technology infrastructure company, today announced the appointment of Madonna Park to the position of Chief Financial Officer. As CFO at Switch, Madonna will be responsible for financial management of the company, including leading the Accounting, Finance, Internal Audit and Investor Relations teams. She will also partner with the executive team to drive Switch's ambitious growth plans.

"Madonna will be a wonderful addition to our executive team," said Switch Founder and CEO Rob Roy. "As a global leader in technology infrastructure around data centers and telecommunications, Madonna's extensive knowledge and unmatched experience will be a tremendous asset to Switch."

Madonna brings more than 20 years of experience as an investment banker and equity research analyst. She joins Switch after more than 17 years with RBC Capital Markets, where she most recently served as Managing Director and Global Head of Communications Infrastructure. In this role, she was focused on providing companies in the data center and fiber sectors with comprehensive financial advisory services including mergers and acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations and equity and debt underwriting. Madonna has successfully led and executed numerous high-profile M&A and capital market transactions in the data center space across North America, Europe and Asia.

"We are excited to welcome Madonna to the executive team of Switch. Her experience in the digital infrastructure sector and expertise across capital markets are a perfect match to support Switch's rapid growth, increasingly driven by demand for core enterprise outsourcing and AI workloads," added Jon Mauck, Senior Managing Director and Head of Data Center Investments at DigitalBridge.

About Switch
Switch is the independent leader in exascale data center ecosystems, edge data center designs, industry-leading telecommunications solutions and next-generation technology innovation. Switch Founder and CEO Rob Roy developed over 700 issued and pending patent claims covering data center designs that have manifested into the company's world-renowned data centers and technology solutions.

We innovate to sustainably progress the digital foundation of the connected world with a focus on enterprise-class and emerging hybrid cloud solutions. The Switch PRIMES, located in Las Vegas and Tahoe Reno, Nevada; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Atlanta, Georgia; and Austin, Texas are the world's most powerful exascale data center campus ecosystems with low latency to major U.S. markets. Visit switch.com for more information and follow us on LinkedInFacebook and Twitter.

