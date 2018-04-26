Switch CIO Missy Young Accepted into Forbes Technology Council

Missy Young joins other Forbes Technology Council members, who are hand-selected, to become part of a curated network of successful peers and get access to a variety of exclusive benefits and resources, including the opportunity to submit thought leadership articles and short tips on industry-related topics for publishing on Forbes.com.

Forbes Councils combines an innovative, high-touch approach to community management perfected by the team behind Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) with the extensive resources and global reach of Forbes. As a result, Forbes Council members get access to the people, benefits and expertise they need to grow their businesses — and a dedicated member concierge who acts as an extension of their own team, providing personalized one-on-one support.

"It's an honor to be selected to join the Forbes Technology Council and to join peers from across the globe who are truly influencing thought leadership in the ever-changing technology world," said Switch CIO Missy Young. "At Switch, we are constantly pushing the frontiers of technology to power the future of the connected world and being part of the Technology Council helps to further our efforts."

Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, says, "We are honored to welcome Missy Young into the community. Our mission with Forbes Councils is to curate successful professionals from every industry, creating a vetted, social capital-driven network that helps every member make an even greater impact on the business world."

About Switch

POWERING THE FUTURE OF THE CONNECTED WORLD®

Switch (NYSE: SWCH), the technology infrastructure corporation headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada is built on the intelligent and sustainable growth of the internet. Switch founder and CEO Rob Roy has developed more than 500 issued and pending patent claims covering data center designs that have manifested into the company's world renowned data centers and technology solution ecosystems. Visit switch.com for more information.

About Forbes Councils

Forbes partnered with the founders of Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) to launch Forbes Councils, invitation-only communities for world-class business professionals in a variety of industries. Members, who are hand-selected by each Council's community team, receive personalized introductions to each other based on their specific needs and gain access to a wide range of business benefits and services, including best-in-class concierge teams, personalized connections, peer-to-peer learning, a business services marketplace, and the opportunity to share thought leadership content on Forbes.com. For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit https://forbestechcouncil.com/. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/switch-cio-missy-young-accepted-into-forbes-technology-council-300636898.html

SOURCE Switch

Related Links

http://switch.com

