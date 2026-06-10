Switch Expands Corporate Revolving Credit and Letter of Credit Facilities to Nearly $10 Billion

Expanded financing capacity enhances liquidity and supports continued

development of large-scale AI data center infrastructure

LAS VEGAS, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Switch, the premier provider of AI, cloud and enterprise data center infrastructure, today announced it has extended and upsized its existing Corporate Revolving Credit Facility to more than $6 billion and expanded its existing Syndicated Uncommitted Performance Letter of Credit Facility (LCF) to $3.5 billion.

Switch's Citadel Campus in Tahoe-Reno

Together, the expanded facilities provide nearly $10 billion of liquidity and credit support capacity to advance Switch's fully contracted development pipeline, support gigawatt-scale campus growth and further enhance Switch's ability to secure the transmission and generation resources required to deliver critical AI and cloud infrastructure at scale.

"Switch has spent decades building an integrated platform to address grid constraints, from large-scale campus development to power procurement and advanced data center design," said Madonna Park, Chief Financial Officer of Switch. "This additional financing capacity gives us greater flexibility to invest in our contracted pipeline and support customer demand, while continuing to deliver mission-critical infrastructure with the discipline and reliability our customers expect."

As demand for AI infrastructure accelerates, utilities increasingly require credit support from developers to provide certainty that large-scale projects will be completed and power will be utilized. Switch's expanded letter of credit capacity is intended to help address that market need while providing greater transparency into project commitments, helping align costs and responsibilities across stakeholders, and supporting more efficient grid planning as new generation and transmission resources are developed to serve growing AI and cloud demand.

"This transaction reflects the strength of Switch's platform and the continued confidence of leading financial institutions in our contracted development pipeline," said Jon Edwards, EVP and Head of Capital Markets at Switch. "By upsizing our corporate revolver and letter of credit capacity, we are further strengthening our liquidity position and supporting disciplined capital deployment for Switch's next phase of growth."

The upsized LCF builds on Switch's recently announced $2.6 billion landmark syndicated performance letter of credit facility, which was the first of its kind in the data center industry. The facility is designed to provide performance letters of credit to utilities and other counterparties in support of power procurement, energy generation and transmission requirements tied to Switch's campus development pipeline, giving counterparties additional assurance as projects advance.

TD Securities and Wells Fargo led the Corporate Revolving Credit Facility as initial coordinating lead arrangers, joint bookrunners and structuring banks. BBVA and Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking led the LCF as initial coordinating lead arrangers, joint bookrunners, structuring banks and issuing banks.

Milbank LLP acted as legal counsel to Switch, and Paul Hastings acted as lenders' counsel.

About Switch

Switch, founded in 2000 by CEO Rob Roy, stands at the forefront as the leading data center campus designer, builder and operator. As the AI, cloud and enterprise data center experts, Switch provides the most modular, scalable and sustainable data centers to the most discerning clients. The company offers a comprehensive, future-proof portfolio ranging from highly dense liquid cooled AI to hyperscale cloud and the industry's highest rated and most-secure enterprise data centers. To learn more, visit www.switch.com and follow Switch on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

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SOURCE Switch LTD